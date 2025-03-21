Bulgaria's Defense Industry Pushes for Strategic Direction Amidst EU Modernization Plans

The Bulgarian defense industry is calling for clear guidance on the development of the country’s capabilities in line with the new European armament plans. Petar Cholakov, a representative of the Bulgarian Defense Industry Association, emphasized in an interview with Bulgarian National Radio that there needs to be a concrete strategy for modernization. He noted that while 150 billion euros will be available through various EU funds, the remaining 650 billion will need to be provided by individual countries. Cholakov pointed out that each government, including Bulgaria’s Ministry of Defense, must assess what funds can be allocated to these efforts.

A key challenge, he explained, is defining the strategic goals for modernization and reevaluating existing rearmament programs in light of new security challenges. Cholakov stressed the importance of involving not only all relevant institutions but also defense industry experts in creating the White Paper, which will guide these developments.

He criticized the current approach, where many of the Ministry of Defense’s expensive projects are handled on an urgent and reactive basis. According to him, much of the equipment procured is often referred to as “black boxes,” with minimal involvement from the defense industry in their development. Cholakov acknowledged that while the Bulgarian defense industry has traditionally been more market-focused than strategically driven, this has hindered the creation of a long-term strategy for supporting and modernizing the army.

Cholakov also highlighted that over the years, the technological foundation for producing various defense systems has been significantly upgraded, with much of the equipment being of Western origin and of high quality. However, he stressed that the state has an important role in helping raise the technological standards to meet future military needs. He also noted that there has been considerable modernization and an increase in capacity in many defense industry companies over the last two years, with profits in the sector rising.

While the defense industry in Bulgaria is currently facing fewer challenges related to markets and financial resources, Cholakov emphasized a critical issue: the shortage of skilled personnel. He called for more active collaboration with the state to address this issue. He believes that Bulgaria has the potential to play a significant role in enhancing the capacity and modernization of European armed forces. However, he raised concerns about whether the country would align with the vision of a unified European army or continue developing its own strategic plans for defense.

Cholakov also expressed concern that the Bulgarian government and Ministry of Defense have been slow to develop a coherent strategy for modernizing the nation’s defense capabilities. He urged that the country take full advantage of the current momentum to increase its production capabilities and capacities.

