US President Donald Trump has emphasized the strategic importance of Russia, describing it as a "very valuable earth" that the United States should engage with. In an interview with Breitbart News, Trump noted that Russia, with its vast territory spanning 11 time zones, offers significant value due to its size and resources. He suggested that while the US aims to avoid economic openness with Russia, its efforts to detach Russia from China might naturally lead to increased US-Russia interaction. Trump also mentioned the US’s ongoing discussions with Ukraine concerning rare-earth minerals, framing it as a way for the US to recoup its investment and make meaningful progress.

During the interview, Trump highlighted his conversations with both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Trump called his discussions with Putin and Zelensky "very good" and expressed his aim to facilitate dialogue between the two nations. He reiterated his desire to end the ongoing conflict, which he said claims "2,000 people a week," and emphasized that he wants to halt the loss of life and reduce the financial burden on the US. Trump also urged Europe to contribute equally to the costs, which he feels has not been the case under President Biden.

Trump's dialogue with Zelensky also included the potential for US involvement in the reconstruction of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, which remains under Russian occupation. Zelensky mentioned that he and Trump discussed how the US could assist in the restoration of the plant, emphasizing the importance of water supply and technical expertise to ensure the facility could begin generating electricity again in the next couple of years. Trump offered that US expertise in utilities and the potential for American ownership could provide the necessary protection for the plant. Zelensky confirmed that the discussions focused on the modernization of the plant and potential investments to bring it back to operational status.

Meanwhile, it was reported that Trump’s administration is looking into the possibility of re-engaging with Russian energy giant Gazprom, with some European officials suggesting that the US might be exploring ways to cooperate with the company. The Financial Times noted that Matthias Warnig, a former executive of the Nord Stream 2 project, had proposed the idea of restarting the pipeline project with US participation. However, the European Commission has indicated that such a move would not align with EU interests. Despite this, there are ongoing talks about potential cooperation between Russia and Europe in energy matters.

Trump’s efforts to mediate between Russia and Ukraine, along with his involvement in energy discussions, illustrate his broader strategy to engage with Russia and foster stability in the region, though his approaches remain controversial amidst the ongoing conflict.

