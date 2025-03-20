EU Parliament Calls for Swift Action on Animal Abuse Case in Pernik, Bulgaria

The European Parliament's Intergroup for Animal Welfare has responded swiftly to the disturbing case in Pernik, Bulgaria, where animals have been subjected to torture and filmed for profit over an extended period. MEP Emil Radev, from the EPP/GERB group, revealed that a letter from the Intergroup, signed by its chairman, has been sent to Bulgaria's Prime Minister, Minister of Justice, and Prosecutor General. Radev is scheduled to meet with them today to discuss the urgent need for a thorough investigation, appropriate punishments for those responsible, and improvements to national legislation to prevent such crimes from occurring again.

Radev noted that the European Commission had been alerted to the issue earlier in the week. He pointed out that, while there has been a repeated call for the Commission to introduce animal welfare legislation, significant progress has been delayed in previous terms. However, he highlighted that the issue is now a priority for the new European Commission, and the Commissioner responsible for health has indicated their commitment to working on the matter. Radev has also submitted a parliamentary question that will require a response within a month, urging the European Commission to outline the measures it plans to take at the EU level.

The MEP emphasized the cross-border nature of the problem, explaining that the individuals paying for these brutal videos are not limited to Bulgaria. He also expressed concern that current legislation is lagging behind technological advancements, particularly in addressing cybercrimes. However, he pointed to existing models, such as the fight against online pedophilia, terrorism, and hate speech, as examples of tools that could be adapted to combat this issue.

Radev stressed the importance of prioritizing this issue, citing studies that show a correlation between animal cruelty and violence towards humans. He argued that tackling these crimes is crucial for the safety of both animals and people alike.

Gabriela Sashova (26) and Krasimir Georgiev (34), who have sparked outrage in Bulgaria for their involvement in disturbing animal abuse videos, have not filed any complaints or objections regarding their detention. The pair, arrested for filming cruelty for a paid audience with a fetish for such acts, allegedly received payments ranging from 50 to 700 euros via platforms like "Revolut" or cryptocurrency. The gruesome footage includes acts of murder, torture, and sexual abuse of animals. Despite the end of their three-day detention period, there are no signs that the detainees or their lawyers are seeking release. Sashova's lawyer has withdrawn from the case, and her former school, the Higher School of Civil Engineering, expelled her. The case has triggered protests and prompted calls for harsher penalties, as the current law only provides a maximum sentence of four years, which many find insufficient. The mayor of Pernik has also stated that the pair are not welcome in the city.

