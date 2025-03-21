Sudzha Gas Metering Station Attacked: Ukraine and Russia Exchange Blame
On March 21, Ukraine accused Russia of carrying out a false flag operation involving the Sudzha gas metering station in Kursk Oblast
British special forces have been placed on standby for a potential peacekeeping mission in Ukraine, according to iNews, which cited two military sources. The UK's ruling cabinet has reportedly directed military planners to prepare special forces for deployment, with the Permanent Joint Headquarters (PJHQ) receiving instructions last week to ready both personnel and resources, including special forces reservists.
The Ministry of Defense has not provided any comment on the matter, adhering to its longstanding policy of not discussing the activities of special forces. It is speculated that the British government may prefer to use special forces for this mission due to their ability to deploy swiftly without needing approval from the House of Commons. The specific units involved in these preparations have not been disclosed.
This development follows British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s push for a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine, which could help enforce a potential peace agreement. Starmer is advocating for a “coalition of the willing” – a group of nations prepared to send troops to Ukraine – which will convene in London on Thursday to discuss how they can collectively support Ukraine.
The UK and France have already expressed their willingness to contribute troops, contingent on a 30-day ceasefire agreement. However, earlier this month, Starmer suggested that the initial ceasefire monitoring would be conducted via satellite surveillance, and that any ground troops would not be deployed immediately.
US President Donald Trump has also expressed openness to the idea of European peacekeepers in Ukraine, though Russia has consistently rejected the notion.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer emphasized the importance of the UK and its allies being prepared to respond immediately if a peace agreement is reached between Russia and Ukraine
On March 21, a large-scale Russian drone attack struck the southern Ukrainian port city of Odesa
Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued a new ultimatum to Ukrainians living in Russia, demanding that they legalize their immigration status or leave the country by September 10
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced the successful mediation of a new exchange of war captives between Russia and Ukraine, involving a total of 350 individuals
US President Donald Trump has emphasized the strategic importance of Russia, describing it as a "very valuable earth" that the United States should engage with
Steve Witkoff, U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy, expressed optimism that a "full ceasefire" in the Russo-Ukrainian war could be achieved within the next couple of weeks
Bulgaria's Perperikon: A European Counterpart to Peru's Machu Picchu
Bulgarians Among EU's Least Frequent Vacationers, Struggling with Affordability