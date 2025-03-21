BREAKING: UK Special Forces on Standby for Potential Peacekeeping Mission in Ukraine

Bulgaria: BREAKING: UK Special Forces on Standby for Potential Peacekeeping Mission in Ukraine

British special forces have been placed on standby for a potential peacekeeping mission in Ukraine, according to iNews, which cited two military sources. The UK's ruling cabinet has reportedly directed military planners to prepare special forces for deployment, with the Permanent Joint Headquarters (PJHQ) receiving instructions last week to ready both personnel and resources, including special forces reservists.

The Ministry of Defense has not provided any comment on the matter, adhering to its longstanding policy of not discussing the activities of special forces. It is speculated that the British government may prefer to use special forces for this mission due to their ability to deploy swiftly without needing approval from the House of Commons. The specific units involved in these preparations have not been disclosed.

This development follows British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s push for a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine, which could help enforce a potential peace agreement. Starmer is advocating for a “coalition of the willing” – a group of nations prepared to send troops to Ukraine – which will convene in London on Thursday to discuss how they can collectively support Ukraine.

The UK and France have already expressed their willingness to contribute troops, contingent on a 30-day ceasefire agreement. However, earlier this month, Starmer suggested that the initial ceasefire monitoring would be conducted via satellite surveillance, and that any ground troops would not be deployed immediately.

US President Donald Trump has also expressed openness to the idea of European peacekeepers in Ukraine, though Russia has consistently rejected the notion.

