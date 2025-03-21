Ukrainian Drone Attack Hits Saratov and Engels, Targeting Key Russian Airbase

World » RUSSIA | March 20, 2025, Thursday // 09:13
Bulgaria: Ukrainian Drone Attack Hits Saratov and Engels, Targeting Key Russian Airbase

On March 20, Saratov and Engels in Russia’s Saratov Oblast were hit by the heaviest drone attack to date in the ongoing conflict, according to local reports. The Governor of Saratov, Roman Busargin, confirmed a fire at an airbase in the region, with explosions reported in both cities. Local Telegram channels described the attack, noting a series of blasts that occurred around 4 a.m. local time.

The Engels-2 military airbase, which hosts strategic bombers frequently used in aerial operations over Ukraine, is located near the cities of Saratov and Engels, situated on opposite sides of the Volga River. The independent news outlet Astra also reported hearing explosions near the airbase. In response to the attack, nearby residents were evacuated from the area, as stated by Governor Busargin.

The fire reportedly spread to a local oil depot in Engels, according to the Shot Telegram channel. However, Russian officials have not confirmed the extent of damage to the oil infrastructure. Meanwhile, at least two civilians in Engels sustained injuries. Around 30 homes in the city were affected by the blasts, and windows in several buildings, including a hospital, two kindergartens, and a school, were damaged.

Russian air defenses reportedly intercepted 132 Ukrainian drones overnight, including 54 over Saratov Oblast and additional interceptions over other regions, such as Voronezh, Belgorod, Rostov, Kursk, Lipetsk, and occupied Crimea. The Russian Ministry of Defense did not specify how many drones targeted Saratov Oblast specifically. The Ukrainian military has not provided any comments on these claims, which remain unverified by independent sources.

The Engels-2 airbase, which has been a frequent target of Ukrainian drone attacks since the war’s escalation, was last struck in January, resulting in a fire at an ammunition depot.

Russia » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Saratov, Russia, Ukraine

Related Articles:

Sudzha Gas Metering Station Attacked: Ukraine and Russia Exchange Blame

On March 21, Ukraine accused Russia of carrying out a false flag operation involving the Sudzha gas metering station in Kursk Oblast

World » Russia | March 21, 2025, Friday // 12:49

UK Plans for Immediate Response to Potential Ukraine Peace Deal

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer emphasized the importance of the UK and its allies being prepared to respond immediately if a peace agreement is reached between Russia and Ukraine

World » Ukraine | March 21, 2025, Friday // 10:45

Massive Russian Drone Attack Engulfs Odesa in Flames Amid Peace Talks Optimism

On March 21, a large-scale Russian drone attack struck the southern Ukrainian port city of Odesa

World » Ukraine | March 21, 2025, Friday // 10:03

Putin Orders Ukrainians in Russia to Legalize Status or Leave by September 10

Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued a new ultimatum to Ukrainians living in Russia, demanding that they legalize their immigration status or leave the country by September 10

World » Ukraine | March 21, 2025, Friday // 09:08

UAE Mediates New Exchange of 350 War Captives Between Russia and Ukraine

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced the successful mediation of a new exchange of war captives between Russia and Ukraine, involving a total of 350 individuals

World » Ukraine | March 20, 2025, Thursday // 12:14

Trump’s Strategic Vision: Strengthening US Ties with Russia and Peace Talks with Ukraine

US President Donald Trump has emphasized the strategic importance of Russia, describing it as a "very valuable earth" that the United States should engage with

World » Ukraine | March 20, 2025, Thursday // 10:37
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Russia

Sudzha Gas Metering Station Attacked: Ukraine and Russia Exchange Blame

On March 21, Ukraine accused Russia of carrying out a false flag operation involving the Sudzha gas metering station in Kursk Oblast

World » Russia | March 21, 2025, Friday // 12:49

Gazprom Faces $13.1 Billion Loss Amid EU Energy Exports Decline

Russian energy giant Gazprom has faced a significant financial blow in 2024, recording net losses of 1.076 trillion rubles

World » Russia | March 18, 2025, Tuesday // 10:16

Rutte: NATO Must Normalize Relations with Russia After War

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has stated that relations with Russia should eventually be restored after the war in Ukraine comes to an end

World » Russia | March 14, 2025, Friday // 16:53

Russia's Kursk Counteroffensive Gains Momentum as Another Village Is Reclaimed

Russia announced on Friday that its forces had successfully retaken the village of Goncharovka in the Kursk region, which had previously been under Ukrainian control

World » Russia | March 14, 2025, Friday // 14:40

Lavrov Accuses Ukraine of Lying Over Previous Ceasefires

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov criticized Ukraine’s previous ceasefire agreements, claiming that every time since 2014, the Ukrainian government has lied about honoring ceasefire commitments

World » Russia | March 14, 2025, Friday // 13:45

Ukrainian Drones Strike Key Russian Oil Refinery, Fire Erupts

On the night of March 14, Ukrainian drones reportedly struck the Tuapse oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Krai, igniting a large fire at a gasoline storage tank

World » Russia | March 14, 2025, Friday // 10:10
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria