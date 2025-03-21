Ukrainian Drone Attack Hits Saratov and Engels, Targeting Key Russian Airbase

On March 20, Saratov and Engels in Russia’s Saratov Oblast were hit by the heaviest drone attack to date in the ongoing conflict, according to local reports. The Governor of Saratov, Roman Busargin, confirmed a fire at an airbase in the region, with explosions reported in both cities. Local Telegram channels described the attack, noting a series of blasts that occurred around 4 a.m. local time.

Arrivals at the military airfield in Engels, Saratov region. pic.twitter.com/UQqhPu6eY5 — ✙ Albina Fella ✙ ???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? (@albafella1) March 20, 2025

The Engels-2 military airbase, which hosts strategic bombers frequently used in aerial operations over Ukraine, is located near the cities of Saratov and Engels, situated on opposite sides of the Volga River. The independent news outlet Astra also reported hearing explosions near the airbase. In response to the attack, nearby residents were evacuated from the area, as stated by Governor Busargin.

The fire reportedly spread to a local oil depot in Engels, according to the Shot Telegram channel. However, Russian officials have not confirmed the extent of damage to the oil infrastructure. Meanwhile, at least two civilians in Engels sustained injuries. Around 30 homes in the city were affected by the blasts, and windows in several buildings, including a hospital, two kindergartens, and a school, were damaged.

Russian air defenses reportedly intercepted 132 Ukrainian drones overnight, including 54 over Saratov Oblast and additional interceptions over other regions, such as Voronezh, Belgorod, Rostov, Kursk, Lipetsk, and occupied Crimea. The Russian Ministry of Defense did not specify how many drones targeted Saratov Oblast specifically. The Ukrainian military has not provided any comments on these claims, which remain unverified by independent sources.

The Engels-2 airbase, which has been a frequent target of Ukrainian drone attacks since the war’s escalation, was last struck in January, resulting in a fire at an ammunition depot.