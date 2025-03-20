Protests Erupt in Istanbul Following Arrest of Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu

World | March 20, 2025, Thursday // 09:09
Bulgaria: Protests Erupt in Istanbul Following Arrest of Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu

Mass protests erupted in Istanbul on Thursday following the arrest of the city's mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu. Imamoglu, a prominent opposition leader and a key rival to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, has become the center of a growing political crisis in Turkey. Despite a government-imposed ban on protests and restrictions on social media, thousands gathered outside key locations such as the City Hall, Istanbul's police headquarters, and the headquarters of Imamoglu’s Republican People's Party (CHP).

Protesters expressed anger over the arrest, calling it a violation of democratic principles. Many described the allegations against Imamoglu as "baseless" and unlawful, arguing that his arrest was a direct attack on democracy. One protester said, “This is not democracy. It’s a sham of democracy. The people do not deserve this.”

The arrest occurred amidst broader tensions in Turkey's political landscape. Imamoglu and several of his associates face accusations of corruption, including extortion and fraud. Additionally, the authorities claim they aided the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), a group classified as a terrorist organization by Turkey and its allies. The mayor’s arrest followed the revocation of his bachelor’s degree by Istanbul University, a critical requirement for running in elections under Turkish law.

Imamoglu’s arrest is seen as part of a larger crackdown on opposition figures. Critics, including CHP leader Özgür Özel, have called the move politically motivated, fearing that President Erdoğan is targeting Imamoglu due to his rising popularity and potential threat in future elections. Özel even accused the government of orchestrating a “coup attempt,” insisting that the issue was more than political—it was a matter of survival for the country.

In response to these accusations, Turkey’s Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç defended the actions of the judiciary, emphasizing that courts in the country operate independently and that linking legal proceedings to political motives was both dangerous and inappropriate. He reaffirmed the importance of the separation of powers in Turkey, distancing the judiciary from executive control.

The situation has also drawn international attention. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen voiced concern over Imamoglu’s arrest, reminding Turkey of its obligations as an EU candidate country to uphold democratic values. Von der Leyen stressed that respect for the rights of elected officials is critical for Turkey to maintain its European orientation.

The arrest of Imamoglu has sparked a wave of protests and has further escalated tensions between the Turkish government and its opposition, with both domestic and international voices calling for a reaffirmation of democratic norms.

