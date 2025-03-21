Bulgaria Welcomes the Arrival of Astronomical Spring

At exactly 11:01 a.m. today, astronomical spring officially begins in Bulgaria, bringing mostly sunny weather across the country. While much of the country will enjoy clear skies, cloud cover will remain more significant over eastern regions. A light north-northeasterly wind will blow, and daytime temperatures are expected to reach between 9°C and 14°C, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

Along the Black Sea coast, skies will be mostly cloudy but without precipitation. Winds will be light to moderate from the north-northeast, with maximum temperatures ranging between 8°C and 11°C. The sea temperature is around 8°C-9°C, and waves will reach 2-3 points on the Beaufort scale.

In the mountains, sunny conditions will prevail, accompanied by a moderate north-northeasterly wind. Temperatures at 1200 meters altitude will reach around 6°C, while at 2000 meters, they will hover near 0°C.

Looking ahead, Friday will be sunny and almost windless. Over the weekend, temperatures will continue to rise, although cloud cover will gradually increase. On Saturday, high clouds will dominate, while on Sunday, both medium and low clouds will develop, with a chance of light rain in some parts of southwestern Bulgaria.