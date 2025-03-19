Turkish Justice Minister Explains Legal Basis for Imamoglu’s Detention as Opposition Raises Concerns

Today, Turkish authorities issued detention orders for 106 individuals, including Ekrem Imamoglu, the Mayor of Istanbul, in connection with two separate investigations. The first investigation is being conducted by the Terror Crimes Investigation Bureau, with allegations that the suspects, including Imamoglu, provided support to a terrorist organization. The second investigation, led by the Organized Crime Investigation Bureau, targets suspects involved in a criminal group operating for financial gain, including charges of bribery, embezzlement, bid rigging, and aggravated fraud. According to the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, the evidence for these investigations includes reports from the Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK), tax evaluations, witness testimonies, and other relevant materials.

In a statement to the press, Minister of Justice Yılmaz Tunç emphasized that the Turkish judicial system operates independently, as guaranteed by the country's Constitution. He stressed the importance of the rule of law and reminded the public that individuals are equal before the law and that the judiciary is not subject to external influence. The minister condemned any attempts to discredit the investigations, referring to such actions as dangerous and wrong. He noted that making premature judgments or attempting to incite protests without understanding the details of the investigation was unacceptable.

Tunç reiterated that the investigations are confidential at this stage to protect the integrity of justice and to ensure that individuals are not unduly stigmatized. He also emphasized that it is inappropriate to engage in disinformation or disrupt legal proceedings. All suspects, including Imamoglu, have the right to present their defense in court, and the investigation will follow due process as outlined in the law.

The minister strongly defended the separation of powers within Turkey, insisting that the judiciary operates independently of both the executive and legislative branches. He rejected any insinuations that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was influencing the investigation, calling such accusations irresponsible. Tunç called for calm and patience, urging the public to respect the ongoing judicial process and await the results of the investigation once the confidentiality is lifted.

As for Imamoglu, who is a significant figure in the opposition and a potential candidate for the 2028 presidential election, his legal troubles have raised concerns among his supporters. Critics of the detention argue that the move is politically motivated, with some labeling it an attempt to undermine Imamoglu ahead of his anticipated presidential bid. His supporters have expressed outrage, while Imamoglu himself remains determined to clear his name, vowing to challenge any legal decisions he perceives as unjust.