Trump's Envoy Predicts Full Ukraine Ceasefire in Weeks

UAE Mediates New Exchange of 350 War Captives Between Russia and Ukraine
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced the successful mediation of a new exchange of war captives between Russia and Ukraine, involving a total of 350 individuals
Steve Witkoff, U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy, expressed optimism that a "full ceasefire" in the Russo-Ukrainian war could be achieved within the next couple of weeks. Speaking on Bloomberg TV on March 19, Witkoff stated that he believed a ceasefire was "within reach" and that technical teams were now responsible for finalizing the details. He emphasized that both sides were committed to the process.
This statement followed a recent phone call between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin on March 18. During the conversation, Putin agreed to halt strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure for 30 days but did not accept the broader ceasefire proposed by the U.S. While the Kremlin rejected the idea of a full ceasefire, it has agreed to discuss the security of shipping routes in the Black Sea and set up expert groups to address the conflict. The next round of negotiations is set to take place on March 23 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, where the U.S. delegation, led by National Security Adviser Mike Waltz and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, will focus on the details of the ceasefire.
Witkoff emphasized that achieving a full ceasefire would depend on various conditions along the 2,000-kilometer front line, which sees varying levels of engagement between Russian and Ukrainian forces. Although progress had been made in discussions, there are significant challenges to a broad agreement, especially with Russia's demands for a halt to foreign military aid to Ukraine, which it has called a crucial condition for de-escalation.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also commented on the upcoming talks, stating that discussions might focus on a partial ceasefire, particularly related to energy infrastructure and the safety of shipping routes. He confirmed that the meeting would involve technical teams, including military officials and engineers who specialize in infrastructure and port security. The atmosphere surrounding the talks remains cautious, with hopes for tangible results but recognition of the complexity of the situation.
