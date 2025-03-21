Over 600 Bulgarians Donate Blood in a Day for Kocani Tragedy Victims

Bulgaria: Over 600 Bulgarians Donate Blood in a Day for Kocani Tragedy Victims

In a display of solidarity, over 600 people in Bulgaria donated blood in a single day on Tuesday to assist victims of the tragic incident in Kocani, Republic of North Macedonia. The generous outpouring of support was seen across several blood donation centers in the country.

The largest number of donors gathered at the National Center for Transfusion Hematology (NCTH), where 218 volunteers offered their blood. Some of them were transported by buses from the N. I. Pirogov University Hospital, where a mobile donation station had been set up, to the main blood center on Bratya Miladinovi Street. Additionally, 68 people donated blood directly at the hospital, while 109 donors participated at the Military Medical Academy.

Other regional centers also reported significant contributions, including 112 at the Regional Center for Transfusion Hematology in Plovdiv, 68 at the Varna Regional Blood Center, 35 in Pleven, and 14 at the Stara Zagora Regional Blood Center. Despite the scale of the tragedy, the blood donation efforts show no sign of slowing down, as Bulgarian citizens continue to rally behind the victims.

As for the condition of the patients from the Republic of North Macedonia, they remain in serious but stable condition. At N. I. Pirogov University Hospital, nine patients are currently receiving treatment, with two having been extubated and one on an oxygen mask. The others are still on mechanical ventilation. The patients admitted to the Military Medical Academy in Varna and St. George University Hospital in Plovdiv also show no significant changes in their condition.

