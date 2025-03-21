Bulgarian UN Worker Dies in Gaza Amid New Israeli Offensive

Bulgaria: Bulgarian UN Worker Dies in Gaza Amid New Israeli Offensive

A Bulgarian national working within the UN system has died in Gaza, according to preliminary reports from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA). The MFA confirmed that further details would be shared once the results of the ongoing investigation into the incident are received from the relevant authorities.

Tensions in the region remain high, with Israel warning of imminent airstrikes targeting Hamas positions in Gaza. These developments come after Israeli forces resumed their offensive on Tuesday, intensifying the already volatile situation in the Middle East.

This follows a warning issued by Yemeni Houthi rebels, who threatened to target Israeli vessels in retaliation for Israel's blockade of humanitarian aid into Gaza. The announcement has raised concerns over the safety of the vital sea route between Asia and Europe, which could further disrupt revenues from Egypt's Suez Canal.

