Bulgarian Parliament Approves 8.6% Pension Increase Starting July 1

The Bulgarian National Assembly has approved an 8.6% increase in pensions starting July 1, as part of the final vote on the State Social Insurance Act. As a result, the minimum pension will rise to just over 630 leva (315 euros).

Additionally, the maximum insurance threshold will be raised to 4,130 leva from April 1. The minimum threshold will also increase from 933 to 1,077 leva, starting January 1. However, the proposal to maintain a lower threshold for agricultural and tobacco producers was rejected.

A proposal to allow parents returning to work during the second year of their child's birth or adoption to receive 100% of the benefits was also voted down. Currently, they receive 50% of the benefit, which will remain at 780 leva for the second year.

The National Assembly also upheld the rule that employers are responsible for paying the first two days of sick leave. The proposed idea to gradually shift the social security burden for civil servants and judiciary employees to be shared between the insurer and the insured by 2030 was rejected. At present, these contributions are fully covered by the state.

Another rejected proposal was the increase in the minimum daily unemployment benefit, which will remain at 18 leva per day, with a maximum benefit of 107.14 leva.

Minister of Labor and Social Policy, Borislav Gutsanov, thanked the deputies for their decisions and emphasized that this is the "possible budget." He expressed hope that some of the proposals rejected would be reconsidered in the 2026 Budget.