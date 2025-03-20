Bulgarians Lose Confidence in Election Integrity, Favor Machine Voting

Public confidence in elections has reached a historic low in Bulgaria, with a growing preference for machine voting. The latest survey conducted by the newly established Myara agency, between March 6 and 14, reveals public dissatisfaction, especially in the wake of the election scandal. The study, based on face-to-face interviews, indicates that Bulgarians are increasingly disillusioned with the electoral process.

The perception that the elections held last fall were free and fair is held by only 16.5% of respondents, while 63.2% believe otherwise. The remainder are undecided. Among the few who view the elections positively are GERB party supporters, though this response aligns predictably with party allegiance. These findings are not surprising but reflect a broader negative sentiment surrounding electoral integrity in the country.

Trust in the Central Election Commission (CEC) is notably low, with 52.3% of Bulgarians expressing a negative attitude toward the institution, compared to just 19.9% who view it positively. The rest remain uncertain. In contrast, attitudes toward the Constitutional Court are more balanced, with 37.2% of respondents holding a negative view, 30.2% positive, and 32.6% uncertain. The approval ratings for the CEC are considerably lower than those for the Constitutional Court, though both institutions face public skepticism.

Regarding voting methods, machine voting is the preferred choice for the majority of Bulgarians. When asked to choose between paper ballots, machine voting, or a combination of both, 36.9% favored only machines, while 17.3% preferred paper ballots, and 30.1% supported a mix of both. Age appears to be the most significant factor influencing voting preferences, with younger, economically active Bulgarians favoring machines. Even those who support traditionally paper-centric parties, like GERB or DPS-New Beginning, are leaning toward machine voting. The older electorate, particularly those supporting parties such as BSP and DPS-Dogan, still shows a stronger inclination toward paper ballots.

In a follow-up question asking respondents to choose between paper or machines alone, 52.5% opted for machines, while only 22.8% preferred paper. This shift reinforces the trend toward embracing modern voting methods, though supporters of Ahmed Dogan’s DPS remain an outlier, with a clear preference for paper ballots.

The survey, based on 808 adult Bulgarians, has a margin of error of ±3.5%, and reflects the growing unease among voters over the integrity of the electoral system and their preferences for future voting methods.

Source: Myara