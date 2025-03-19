Animal Abuse Scandal Rocks Bulgaria: Detainees Opt to Stay Behind Bars

Crime | March 19, 2025, Wednesday // 16:44
Bulgarian citizens Gabriela Sashova (26) and Krasimir Georgiev (34), who have garnered widespread outrage for their alleged involvement in animal abuse, have not filed any complaints regarding their detention. Both the Pernik District Court and the Court of Appeal in Sofia have not received any objections from the two detainees, who were recently arrested on charges related to disturbing animal cruelty videos.

The pair filmed the abuse for people with a fetish for animal cruelty, using a price list ranging from 50 to 700 euros, depending on the animal involved. The payments were reportedly made via virtual platforms such as "Revolut" or even cryptocurrency. The disturbing videos uncovered include acts of murder, torture, sexual abuse, and sadomasochistic acts on animals, which have shocked the public and even surpassed the most grotesque fantasies, according to sources.

As of now, the possibility of receiving any complaints from their lawyers has almost been ruled out, as the three-day detention period imposed by the Pernik District Court has passed. There are no indications that Sashova and Georgiev are seeking release. The two have also chosen not to contest their continued detention.

Sashova’s legal representative, Stavri Iliev, has distanced himself from her case. Iliev commented that after learning more about the nature of the charges, he and Sashova mutually agreed to end their professional relationship, as his focus is more aligned with economic cases. Furthermore, Sashova’s former institution, the Higher School of Civil Engineering "Lyuben Karavelov," has expelled her, citing that her actions undermined the school's reputation. The rector, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Eng. Anita Khandruleva, emphasized that morality and humanity take precedence over anything else, and such cruel actions must face immediate and decisive punishment.

The case has sparked widespread protests across several cities in Bulgaria. Additionally, the Ministry of Justice is taking steps to propose harsher penalties for such crimes. Currently, under Article 325b of the Criminal Code, the maximum sentence for such offenses is four years, which many view as inadequate. The mayor of Pernik, Stanislav Vladimirov, has also stated that Sashova and Georgiev are unwelcome in the city, further intensifying public outrage.

