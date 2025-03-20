Bulgaria Proposes One-Day Vignettes and New Toll System for Eco-Friendly Road Use

The Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works in Bulgaria has proposed the introduction of one-day vignettes for passenger cars weighing up to 3.5 tons using the national road network. This proposal is part of a draft amendment to the Roads Act, which was discussed during a government meeting.

Currently, drivers can purchase vignettes for weekends, weeks, months, quarters, or an entire year. The new one-day vignette will provide a convenient option for those who only need to use the roads within a 24-hour period. The law, if passed, will come into effect six months after its publication in the State Gazette, allowing time to finalize the toll system's functionalities. The cost of the one-day vignette will also be determined at that time.

In addition to the one-day vignette, the draft amendments suggest changes to the toll system for heavy goods vehicles over 3.5 tons. These changes are in line with European directives, which call for differentiation in road fees based on vehicles' environmental impact. The toll rate per kilometer will be calculated not only according to the vehicle's category, axle count, and EURO emission class but also its CO2 emission class.

To encourage the use of more eco-friendly vehicles, the directive proposes reduced toll rates for those with lower emissions, while older, more polluting vehicles will face higher tolls. This shift is intended to help reduce air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions from road transport, thus improving public health by preventing diseases linked to air pollution. The proposed changes aim to alleviate congestion and pollution, particularly in large cities.

In the long run, these measures are part of Bulgaria's efforts to transition towards low-carbon mobility. This aligns with the EU's goal to achieve climate neutrality by 2050. The introduction of the "polluter pays" principle will encourage the adoption of zero-emission electric and hydrogen vehicles. The revenue generated from higher tolls on polluting vehicles will be allocated to investments in low-carbon transport infrastructure, energy-efficient projects, and initiatives to decarbonize the transport sector.

Amendments to the national road fees tariff will be made within six months of the law's adoption to reflect these changes.