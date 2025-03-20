Bulgaria Proposes One-Day Vignettes and New Toll System for Eco-Friendly Road Use

Society | March 20, 2025, Thursday // 11:46
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Proposes One-Day Vignettes and New Toll System for Eco-Friendly Road Use

The Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works in Bulgaria has proposed the introduction of one-day vignettes for passenger cars weighing up to 3.5 tons using the national road network. This proposal is part of a draft amendment to the Roads Act, which was discussed during a government meeting.

Currently, drivers can purchase vignettes for weekends, weeks, months, quarters, or an entire year. The new one-day vignette will provide a convenient option for those who only need to use the roads within a 24-hour period. The law, if passed, will come into effect six months after its publication in the State Gazette, allowing time to finalize the toll system's functionalities. The cost of the one-day vignette will also be determined at that time.

In addition to the one-day vignette, the draft amendments suggest changes to the toll system for heavy goods vehicles over 3.5 tons. These changes are in line with European directives, which call for differentiation in road fees based on vehicles' environmental impact. The toll rate per kilometer will be calculated not only according to the vehicle's category, axle count, and EURO emission class but also its CO2 emission class.

To encourage the use of more eco-friendly vehicles, the directive proposes reduced toll rates for those with lower emissions, while older, more polluting vehicles will face higher tolls. This shift is intended to help reduce air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions from road transport, thus improving public health by preventing diseases linked to air pollution. The proposed changes aim to alleviate congestion and pollution, particularly in large cities.

In the long run, these measures are part of Bulgaria's efforts to transition towards low-carbon mobility. This aligns with the EU's goal to achieve climate neutrality by 2050. The introduction of the "polluter pays" principle will encourage the adoption of zero-emission electric and hydrogen vehicles. The revenue generated from higher tolls on polluting vehicles will be allocated to investments in low-carbon transport infrastructure, energy-efficient projects, and initiatives to decarbonize the transport sector.

Amendments to the national road fees tariff will be made within six months of the law's adoption to reflect these changes.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: vignettes, Bulgaria, cars, roads

Related Articles:

Public Outrage Grows: Calls for Stronger Animal Protection in Bulgaria

More than 160 civil society organizations have sent an open letter to Bulgaria’s top government institutions, demanding immediate action to address the growing cases of animal cruelty

Society | March 21, 2025, Friday // 23:00

Survey: Bulgarians Want Stability but Doubt Government’s Full Term

A new Trend agency survey reveals that nearly half of Bulgarians prefer the current government to continue its mandate rather than holding early elections

Politics | March 21, 2025, Friday // 23:00

Bulgaria's Steps Toward Euro Adoption Gain Support from Eurogroup and ECB

Eurozone nations have expressed their support for Bulgaria’s progress toward adopting the euro

Business » Finance | March 21, 2025, Friday // 23:00

Weekend Weather in Bulgaria: Sunny Saturday, Warmer but Cloudy Sunday

The weather on Saturday will be mostly sunny across Bulgaria, with light to moderate south-southeasterly winds

Society » Environment | March 21, 2025, Friday // 17:00

Bulgarian Parliament Finally Approved 2025 Budget After Lengthy Debate

After an extensive session in the Bulgarian National Assembly, MPs approved the state budget for 2025 following a lengthy debate and multiple votes

Business » Finance | March 21, 2025, Friday // 08:51

Sofia Mayor Faces Backlash Over 215-Meter Skyscraper as Legal Options Run Out

Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev stated that the municipality currently has no legal means to halt the construction of a 215-meter skyscraper near Paradise Mall

Society | March 21, 2025, Friday // 08:31
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Sofia Mayor Faces Backlash Over 215-Meter Skyscraper as Legal Options Run Out

Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev stated that the municipality currently has no legal means to halt the construction of a 215-meter skyscraper near Paradise Mall

Society | March 21, 2025, Friday // 08:31

Enrique Iglesias Announces Only Balkan Show This Summer in Sofia, Bulgaria!

Enrique Iglesias will return to Bulgaria for an exclusive performance, marking his only concert in the Balkans this summer

Society » Culture | March 21, 2025, Friday // 08:09

Sunny and Calm Weather Across Bulgaria on March 21

On March 21, Bulgaria will experience a calm and sunny day with temperatures ranging from 13°C to 18°C across the country

Society » Environment | March 20, 2025, Thursday // 17:27

Bulgaria Falls Behind in Global Happiness Index, Lowest Among EU Nations

Bulgaria has maintained its position at 85th place out of 147 countries in the latest World Happiness Report

Society | March 20, 2025, Thursday // 15:12

Bulgaria Welcomes the Arrival of Astronomical Spring

At exactly 11:01 a.m. today, astronomical spring officially begins in Bulgaria

Society » Culture | March 20, 2025, Thursday // 08:54

Over 600 Bulgarians Donate Blood in a Day for Kocani Tragedy Victims

In a display of solidarity, over 600 people in Bulgaria donated blood in a single day on Tuesday to assist victims of the tragic incident in Kocani

Society » Health | March 19, 2025, Wednesday // 17:15
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria