'Revival' Submits Referendum Proposal to Keep the Bulgarian Lev

Politics | March 19, 2025, Wednesday // 16:04
Bulgaria: 'Revival' Submits Referendum Proposal to Keep the Bulgarian Lev Kostadin Kostadinov, leader of "Revival"

The "Revival" party has submitted a proposal to the National Assembly's registry office for a referendum aimed at preserving the Bulgarian lev. Party leader Kostadin Kostadinov announced that 52 signatures had been collected in support of the initiative, which must now go through committee review. The proposal was also endorsed by MPs from the "Morality, Unity, Honor" (MECH) party and the "Greatness" party.

Speaking to journalists in parliament, Kostadinov commented on the stability of the ruling majority following the swearing-in of Greatness members as MPs. He argued that their presence had no impact on the political landscape, stating that "it was clear before that Peevski is running the country."

He pointed to recent remarks by Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) leader Delyan Peevski, asserting that Peevski had effectively declared himself the one in charge. According to Kostadinov, GERB leader Boyko Borissov now faces two choices: either stepping down and calling for new elections, which he described as "the most dignified option," or admitting that he has become a subordinate to Peevski, at best functioning as a junior partner.

Kostadinov concluded his statement with a sharp critique of Borissov’s political trajectory, suggesting that if the former prime minister chooses to continue in his current position under these circumstances, it would mark an undignified end to his political career.

