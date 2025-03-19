Enrique Iglesias Announces Only Balkan Show This Summer in Sofia, Bulgaria!
Enrique Iglesias will return to Bulgaria for an exclusive performance, marking his only concert in the Balkans this summer
The "Revival" party has submitted a proposal to the National Assembly's registry office for a referendum aimed at preserving the Bulgarian lev. Party leader Kostadin Kostadinov announced that 52 signatures had been collected in support of the initiative, which must now go through committee review. The proposal was also endorsed by MPs from the "Morality, Unity, Honor" (MECH) party and the "Greatness" party.
Speaking to journalists in parliament, Kostadinov commented on the stability of the ruling majority following the swearing-in of Greatness members as MPs. He argued that their presence had no impact on the political landscape, stating that "it was clear before that Peevski is running the country."
He pointed to recent remarks by Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) leader Delyan Peevski, asserting that Peevski had effectively declared himself the one in charge. According to Kostadinov, GERB leader Boyko Borissov now faces two choices: either stepping down and calling for new elections, which he described as "the most dignified option," or admitting that he has become a subordinate to Peevski, at best functioning as a junior partner.
Kostadinov concluded his statement with a sharp critique of Borissov’s political trajectory, suggesting that if the former prime minister chooses to continue in his current position under these circumstances, it would mark an undignified end to his political career.
Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov emphasized the need for Bulgaria to strengthen its defense industry and shift from being an importer to a net exporter of arms.
Boyko Borissov, leader of GERB, stated that the Bulgarian government has been fragile from the outset and has grown even more fragile in recent times
The evolving international security landscape and rising defense expenditures are creating new opportunities for Bulgaria’s defense industry
Bulgaria has expressed its readiness to assist in the recovery efforts of the victims of the tragic fire in Kocani, North Macedonia
