March 20: Sunny Weather with Clouds in Eastern Bulgaria

Bulgaria: March 20: Sunny Weather with Clouds in Eastern Bulgaria Photo: Stella Ivanova

Weather conditions across Bulgaria will be mostly sunny, with increased cloud cover expected in eastern regions. A light northerly to northeasterly wind will blow throughout the country. Overnight temperatures will range from minus 5 to 0 degrees Celsius, with Sofia expected to see lows around minus 3 degrees. Daytime temperatures will reach between 9 and 14 degrees Celsius, with the capital experiencing highs of approximately 11 degrees.

Along the Black Sea coast, the weather will be cloudy but dry. A light to moderate northerly to northeasterly wind will prevail. Daytime temperatures will range from 8 to 11 degrees Celsius. The sea temperature will be between 8 and 9 degrees Celsius, with waves reaching a height of 2 to 3 degrees on the Douglas scale.

In the mountains, conditions will be sunny with moderate northerly to northeasterly winds. At an altitude of 1,200 meters, temperatures will be around 6 degrees Celsius, while at 2,000 meters, they will hover around 0 degrees.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)

