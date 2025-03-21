March 20: Sunny Weather with Clouds in Eastern Bulgaria

Enrique Iglesias Announces Only Balkan Show This Summer in Sofia, Bulgaria!
Enrique Iglesias will return to Bulgaria for an exclusive performance, marking his only concert in the Balkans this summer
Weather conditions across Bulgaria will be mostly sunny, with increased cloud cover expected in eastern regions. A light northerly to northeasterly wind will blow throughout the country. Overnight temperatures will range from minus 5 to 0 degrees Celsius, with Sofia expected to see lows around minus 3 degrees. Daytime temperatures will reach between 9 and 14 degrees Celsius, with the capital experiencing highs of approximately 11 degrees.
Along the Black Sea coast, the weather will be cloudy but dry. A light to moderate northerly to northeasterly wind will prevail. Daytime temperatures will range from 8 to 11 degrees Celsius. The sea temperature will be between 8 and 9 degrees Celsius, with waves reaching a height of 2 to 3 degrees on the Douglas scale.
In the mountains, conditions will be sunny with moderate northerly to northeasterly winds. At an altitude of 1,200 meters, temperatures will be around 6 degrees Celsius, while at 2,000 meters, they will hover around 0 degrees.
Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)
On March 21, Bulgaria will experience a calm and sunny day with temperatures ranging from 13°C to 18°C across the country
On Wednesday, Bulgaria will experience mostly sunny weather, accompanied by a moderate north-northwesterly wind
Winter has returned to Northern Bulgaria, bringing snowfall and a sudden drop in temperatures
On March 18, 2025, Bulgaria will experience a notable weather shift
Cold weather is expected to persist in Bulgaria at the start of the week, with temperatures continuing to drop
The number of beehives in Bulgaria is on the rise, yet honey production has seen a decline
Bulgaria's Perperikon: A European Counterpart to Peru's Machu Picchu
Bulgarians Among EU's Least Frequent Vacationers, Struggling with Affordability