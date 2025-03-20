Ukraine Ceasefire Talks to Begin in Jeddah as US Pushes for Progress

The United States anticipates Ukraine’s support for agreements discussed during a recent call between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, as ceasefire negotiations are set to take place in Jeddah. Trump’s Special Envoy Steven Witkoff confirmed that talks will begin with a focus on key aspects of the conflict, particularly related to energy infrastructure and maritime security in the Black Sea.

Witkoff, speaking in an interview with Fox News, detailed his meetings with Putin, describing them as "compelling" and productive. He stated that both sides had significantly narrowed their points of contention and had agreed on some initial measures. Among them was a commitment to refrain from attacking energy infrastructure, a proposal that had been under discussion for some time. Additionally, an understanding was reached regarding security measures for shipping in the Black Sea.

While Russia has expressed agreement on these points, Witkoff emphasized the need for Ukraine to support the measures. He stated that the next step in the negotiations will be the formal discussions in Jeddah, which he hopes will pave the way for a broader ceasefire. The U.S. delegation will be led by National Security Advisor Mike Waltz and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Despite these developments, there are still outstanding details to resolve. Witkoff acknowledged that while progress has been made, both parties must finalize the specifics. He expressed optimism, saying that overcoming previous roadblocks on infrastructure and maritime security marked a major step forward. He also noted that Putin had backed Trump’s overall approach and claimed the Russian leader had shown willingness to de-escalate.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he would speak with Trump to discuss the situation. At a press conference alongside Finnish President Alexander Stubb, Zelenskyy said that he would receive updates on Trump’s talks with Putin and review next steps. He described recent discussions between the U.S. and Ukraine as productive, apart from Russia’s dissatisfaction with the progress.

Zelenskyy has repeatedly accused Russia of undermining ceasefire efforts. He pointed out that despite the latest agreements, Russia launched a large-scale drone attack on Ukrainian cities. He also emphasized that Putin had refused a U.S. proposal for a full 30-day ceasefire, agreeing only to limited measures regarding energy infrastructure. The Kremlin also accepted discussions on Black Sea security and expert-level talks involving Russia and the U.S.

Following the Trump-Putin call, the White House reiterated that peace negotiations should commence immediately in the Middle East. However, concerns remain over Russia’s willingness to fully engage in a ceasefire, as evidenced by continued hostilities on the battlefield.