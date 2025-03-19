Bulgaria to Conduct Test of BG-Alert Early Warning System

Society | March 19, 2025, Wednesday // 14:43
Bulgaria: Bulgaria to Conduct Test of BG-Alert Early Warning System

Bulgaria’s disaster early warning system, BG-Alert, will undergo a nationwide test on April 1, as announced by Chief Commissioner Alexander Dzhartov, director of the Fire Safety and Population Protection Directorate. The test will take place between 11:00 and 11:30 a.m., with a test message broadcast across the country. Citizens will have the option to manage their settings and decide whether to receive the message.

According to Dzhartov, the BG-Alert system will be tested twice in 2025, with the second test scheduled for October 1. The system operates using Cell Broadcast technology, which allows for fast message dissemination without the use of personal data. Messages can be sent simultaneously to different locations and do not require a SIM card, working similarly to the European emergency number 112.

For the system to function properly, mobile devices must support the technology, be within network coverage, and not be in airplane mode. Once a message is sent, it typically reaches users within four minutes. Dzhartov emphasized that early warning is a crucial component of modern disaster management, providing timely information about ongoing or imminent emergencies. He noted that while monitoring risks is a continuous process, alert messages serve as the final step in keeping the public informed.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, bg-alert, test

Related Articles:

Sunny and Calm Weather Across Bulgaria on March 21

|

Bulgaria Aims to Become a Leading Arms Exporter, Says PM Zhelyazkov

|

Bulgaria Falls Behind in Global Happiness Index, Lowest Among EU Nations

|

Bulgaria Meets All Criteria for Eurozone Accession, Says National Bank Governor

|

Bulgarians Lose Confidence in Election Integrity, Favor Machine Voting

|

Bulgaria Proposes One-Day Vignettes and New Toll System for Eco-Friendly Road Use

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Sunny and Calm Weather Across Bulgaria on March 21

On March 21, Bulgaria will experience a calm and sunny day with temperatures ranging from 13°C to 18°C across the country

Society » Environment | March 20, 2025, Thursday // 17:27

Bulgaria Falls Behind in Global Happiness Index, Lowest Among EU Nations

Bulgaria has maintained its position at 85th place out of 147 countries in the latest World Happiness Report

Society | March 20, 2025, Thursday // 15:12

Bulgaria Proposes One-Day Vignettes and New Toll System for Eco-Friendly Road Use

The Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works in Bulgaria has proposed the introduction of one-day vignettes for passenger cars weighing up to 3.5 tons using the national road network

Society | March 20, 2025, Thursday // 11:46

Bulgaria Welcomes the Arrival of Astronomical Spring

At exactly 11:01 a.m. today, astronomical spring officially begins in Bulgaria

Society » Culture | March 20, 2025, Thursday // 08:54

Over 600 Bulgarians Donate Blood in a Day for Kocani Tragedy Victims

In a display of solidarity, over 600 people in Bulgaria donated blood in a single day on Tuesday to assist victims of the tragic incident in Kocani

Society » Health | March 19, 2025, Wednesday // 17:15

March 20: Sunny Weather with Clouds in Eastern Bulgaria

Weather conditions across Bulgaria will be mostly sunny, with increased cloud cover expected in eastern regions

Society » Environment | March 19, 2025, Wednesday // 17:01
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria