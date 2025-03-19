Bulgaria to Conduct Test of BG-Alert Early Warning System
Bulgaria’s disaster early warning system, BG-Alert, will undergo a nationwide test on April 1, as announced by Chief Commissioner Alexander Dzhartov, director of the Fire Safety and Population Protection Directorate. The test will take place between 11:00 and 11:30 a.m., with a test message broadcast across the country. Citizens will have the option to manage their settings and decide whether to receive the message.
According to Dzhartov, the BG-Alert system will be tested twice in 2025, with the second test scheduled for October 1. The system operates using Cell Broadcast technology, which allows for fast message dissemination without the use of personal data. Messages can be sent simultaneously to different locations and do not require a SIM card, working similarly to the European emergency number 112.
For the system to function properly, mobile devices must support the technology, be within network coverage, and not be in airplane mode. Once a message is sent, it typically reaches users within four minutes. Dzhartov emphasized that early warning is a crucial component of modern disaster management, providing timely information about ongoing or imminent emergencies. He noted that while monitoring risks is a continuous process, alert messages serve as the final step in keeping the public informed.
