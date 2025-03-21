Euro Adoption in Bulgaria Won’t Affect Loan Conditions
The introduction of the euro in Bulgaria will not lead to changes in loan or deposit interest rates, BGNES reports. According to experts, any claims suggesting otherwise are attempts at political manipulation and misinformation. Fixed interest rates on loans will remain unchanged after the euro is introduced, ensuring that clients will not face less favorable terms.
For loans with variable interest rates, the new rates cannot exceed the previous rates applied before the euro adoption. This clarification reassures clients that their financial conditions will not worsen due to the currency change.
For more reliable information regarding the transition to the euro, citizens are encouraged to refer to the official euro adoption website.
