Military Alliance Involving Croatia, Albania, and Potentially Bulgaria Raises Alarm in Serbia

Serbia has expressed concerns over the growing military cooperation between Kosovo, Albania, and Croatia, which was formalized with a declaration signed in Tirana on March 18. The defense ministers of these three countries emphasized the importance of strengthening their defense capabilities and combating shared security challenges. The agreement outlines cooperation in areas such as hybrid threats, defense industry collaboration, and military interoperability through joint training and exercises. Additionally, the declaration highlights support for Euro-Atlantic integration.

Serbia has reacted strongly, with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs labeling the military alliance as a provocation. Serbian officials called for urgent clarification from Croatia and Albania regarding the goals of the agreement, especially since Kosovo, which Serbia does not recognize as an independent state, is a party to the deal. Serbia views the alliance as a threat to regional stability and a direct challenge to its territorial integrity, particularly since the cooperation includes Kosovo, whose independence Serbia rejects.

Outgoing Serbian Prime Minister Miloš Vučević raised the possibility that Bulgaria could eventually join this military alliance, suggesting that such a move would pose further risks to Serbia. He noted that the countries involved—Croatia, Albania, and Bulgaria—are all Serbia's neighbors, and he questioned the true intentions behind this new military arrangement. Vučević also voiced concern that the alliance could destabilize the region, particularly with its potential expansion to include Bulgaria.

The Serbian Foreign Ministry accused Croatia and Albania of undermining regional peace with their decision to cooperate with Kosovo. Serbia warned that it would not remain passive in the face of actions that could compromise its sovereignty or the security of its citizens. The government also viewed the agreement as part of a broader strategy aimed at isolating Serbia, particularly given the current state of negotiations with the European Union regarding Kosovo.

The Serbian Ministry's response reflected a growing unease about the evolving dynamics in the Balkans, where tensions remain high due to the unresolved status of Kosovo. Despite Serbia's military neutrality, the government has indicated that it is willing to cooperate with neighboring countries, including Croatia and Albania, if it is done in a way that respects Serbia's territorial integrity and sovereignty. However, the involvement of Kosovo in the trilateral agreement has made this cooperation unlikely, and Serbia remains adamant that it will not tolerate any action that threatens its position in the region.