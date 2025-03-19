Israel’s Renewed Military Strikes Aim to Undermine Hamas' Control in Gaza

Israeli Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, stated on Wednesday that Israel has no choice but to intensify military pressure in order to secure the return of hostages after repeated rejections by Hamas of proposals mediated by the US. Azar emphasized that Israel and the US are fully aligned on the issue, with both agreeing that Hamas' refusal to extend the ceasefire leaves no alternative but to resume military operations.

Addressing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's recent comments about resuming full-scale combat in Gaza, Azar underscored that Israel’s priority is to bring hostages back and dismantle Hamas' control in Gaza. He further clarified that Israel will not negotiate under duress, rejecting any situation where Hamas holds hostages as leverage.

When asked whether Israel had informed the US about this decision, Azar affirmed that there is strong coordination between Israel and the US. He stated that the US administration shares Israel’s view that Hamas has been blocking efforts to prolong the ceasefire, necessitating a military response to shift the situation and move towards peace in Gaza.

In response to Hamas' refusal to release Israeli hostages, Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz authorized the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to intensify action against Hamas. The Israeli government announced it would increase military efforts against the group, with the latest round of strikes targeting Hamas positions throughout Gaza.

The IDF confirmed that the latest strikes, launched in line with the government’s directives, aim to achieve the war’s objectives, including the release of both living and deceased hostages. As the situation escalates, the Israeli government made it clear that military actions against Hamas will be strengthened in the coming days.