Erdogan's Rival, Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu, Detained in Controversial Move Ahead of 2028 Election

Turkish police detained Ekrem Imamoglu, the Mayor of Istanbul and main political rival to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on Wednesday, following a raid on his home. The detainment is tied to a corruption investigation, which critics have described as politically motivated. Imamoglu is a prominent figure in the opposition CHP party and had been expected to be nominated as their candidate for the 2028 presidential election. His detention follows a series of legal challenges, seen by many as an attempt to sideline him ahead of the upcoming race.

The police action came after Istanbul University revoked Imamoglu’s degree, accusing him of obtaining it under false pretenses, a claim that has sparked further controversy. This move is particularly significant as presidential candidates in Turkey are required to hold a higher education qualification. Imamoglu, in a video posted on social media, expressed his resolve, saying, "I entrust myself to the people," as hundreds of police officers arrived at his door.

According to the Istanbul public prosecutor’s office, Imamoglu faces charges of bribery and extortion, with the authorities alleging that he led a criminal organization. The case is connected to an investigation launched in 2023 regarding alleged "tender rigging." Additionally, there are reports suggesting that Imamoglu's detention could also be linked to a separate investigation involving the banned Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), with Imamoglu named among several detainees.

Opposition leaders, including CHP head Ozgur Ozel, condemned the move, calling it a "coup attempt" against Imamoglu, who they see as the future leader of Turkey. Ozel vowed that the people’s will would prevail, despite the efforts to obstruct it. As tensions rose, access to social media platforms like X, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok was restricted, as reported by internet monitor Netblocks.

Following the police raid, the Istanbul governor’s office imposed a ban on protests until March 23, citing the announcement of demonstrations by the CHP over the degree revocation. Imamoglu, who had been re-elected as Istanbul's mayor in a decisive victory last year, stated that he would challenge the university’s decision in court. He has promised to fight for justice and eliminate the systemic corruption he believes plagues the country.

This development adds to a growing list of legal battles for Imamoglu. In 2022, he was handed a prison sentence and banned from political activities for insulting election officials during the 2019 local elections, a conviction he is still appealing. Imamoglu’s legal troubles have raised questions about the fairness of Turkey’s judicial system, with critics alleging that many of the cases against him are politically motivated, aimed at undermining his standing in the opposition.