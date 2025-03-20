Ukraine Under Fire: Mass Drone Strikes Follow Putin-Trump Ceasefire Talks

On the night of March 18-19, Russia launched a large-scale drone attack targeting civilian infrastructure across multiple Ukrainian regions. According to President Volodymyr Zelensky, around 40 Russian attack drones were detected, some of which reached their intended targets. A hospital in Sumy suffered a direct hit, while cities in Donetsk Oblast also sustained strikes.

Zelensky emphasized that these nighttime attacks are part of Russia’s continued efforts to damage Ukraine’s energy sector and infrastructure, affecting the daily lives of civilians. He pointed out that the ongoing assaults demonstrate the Kremlin’s rejection of international peace initiatives, stating that Russian President Vladimir Putin had dismissed a proposal for a full ceasefire. Zelensky called on the international community to respond by imposing additional sanctions, increasing military aid, and reinforcing security guarantees for Ukraine.

The air raid alert extended across several regions, with Ukrainian air defense forces responding to Russian drone activity over Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Sumy, Chernihiv, Poltava, Kharkiv, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, and Cherkasy. Meanwhile, explosions were reported in Kramatorsk and Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblast, leaving parts of Sloviansk without electricity. The Ukrainian Air Force also warned of a potential ballistic missile threat during the attacks.

The Kremlin, in contrast, claimed that Putin had approved a proposal by U.S. President Donald Trump for a temporary 30-day halt on strikes against energy infrastructure by both sides. However, Ukraine has yet to receive specific details regarding the ceasefire format discussed between Trump and Putin. Zelensky stated that while Ukraine supports a ceasefire concerning energy facilities, it must be based on transparent agreements. He stressed that Ukraine would not remain passive if Russia continues to target critical infrastructure and would respond accordingly.

Separately, Zelensky commented on Russia’s claim that Ukrainian forces attempted to enter Belgorod Oblast. The Russian Defense Ministry reported that Ukrainian troops tried to breach its territory near the settlements of Demidovka and Prilesye, launching five attacks in one day. In response, Zelensky said Ukraine has the right to take preemptive measures to prevent Russian offensives, particularly given Moscow’s troop concentrations near the Sumy border.

He acknowledged that Ukrainian operations are ongoing in Belgorod Oblast, describing them as part of strategic military actions. He also referenced Russian troop build-ups near Sumy, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, asserting that Ukraine would not allow the enemy to advance easily. Additionally, Zelensky noted that Ukrainian troops remain in Kursk Oblast, reinforcing positions and countering Russian claims that they are surrounded.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials have reported increasing Russian efforts to breach the border with Sumy Oblast using small assault groups and sabotage units. However, Ukrainian defense forces have so far managed to repel these incursions. Despite Russian advances, Ukraine's General Staff has assured that the situation in the border regions remains under control.

