U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation on March 18, during which they discussed the ongoing war in Ukraine, the possibility of a ceasefire, and broader geopolitical issues. The Kremlin’s readout of the call stated that Putin had agreed to a 30-day pause in strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure following Trump’s proposal for both sides to refrain from targeting such facilities. According to Russian state media, Putin immediately ordered the Russian military to implement the decision.

Despite this agreement, Putin did not consent to a broader 30-day ceasefire, a key objective of the U.S. administration. Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized that Washington’s primary goal was to halt hostilities before engaging in negotiations for a lasting settlement. However, shortly after the call, Russia launched a drone assault on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities, highlighting the Kremlin’s reluctance to commit to a full cessation of violence. The Institute for the Study of War noted that Putin appeared to be leveraging the ceasefire proposal to extract concessions from the U.S. before engaging in substantive peace talks.

Throughout the call, Trump and Putin also addressed maritime security in the Black Sea, with both sides agreeing to begin negotiations on the matter. The Kremlin described the discussion as constructive, while the White House indicated that these negotiations would be part of a broader effort to establish a lasting peace in Ukraine. Additionally, the two leaders reportedly discussed the necessity of halting the proliferation of strategic weapons and explored the potential for U.S.-Russia cooperation in the Middle East.

In its statement, the Kremlin reiterated that a key condition for preventing further escalation and pursuing a diplomatic resolution was the complete cessation of foreign military assistance and intelligence sharing with Kyiv. Moscow also called for Ukraine to halt its military mobilization and rearmament, demands that Kyiv and its Western allies are unlikely to accept.

Trump’s administration has shown a willingness to explore a wider reset in U.S.-Russia relations, with discussions reportedly covering economic cooperation, geopolitical stability, and even cultural exchanges. However, critics argue that this approach risks legitimizing Russia’s demands, particularly as Moscow seeks guarantees that Ukraine will not join NATO and that its occupied territories, including Crimea and four eastern oblasts, will be internationally recognized as part of Russia.

The Kremlin’s tactics in negotiations reflect a familiar strategy. Analysts suggest Putin is deliberately intertwining different aspects of the peace process to ensure that any final settlement favors Russia’s interests. By pushing for preliminary concessions before agreeing to a full ceasefire, he is effectively dictating the terms of negotiations. This approach mirrors past Russian diplomatic maneuvers, where lengthy and complex negotiations serve to stall substantive agreements while securing incremental advantages.

Amid these high-level discussions, Ukrainian air defense forces engaged Russian aerial assets over Kyiv on the evening of March 18. The Ukrainian Air Force reported the threat of ballistic missile strikes, and local authorities confirmed that air defense systems were actively intercepting incoming threats. The escalation underscored the ongoing intensity of the conflict, despite diplomatic efforts to broker a temporary halt in hostilities.

Within Trump’s circle, there has been growing skepticism toward Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Reports suggest that figures close to Trump, including his son Donald Trump Jr., son-in-law Jared Kushner, and conservative commentator Tucker Carlson, have been engaging with Zelensky’s domestic political rivals. Some within Trump’s team reportedly view Zelensky as an obstacle to negotiations and have explored ways to pressure him into compliance, including supporting early elections in Ukraine.

As the situation develops, the future of U.S.-Russia talks remains uncertain. Trump has suggested that many elements of a final agreement have already been settled, but Ukrainian officials have dismissed these claims, asserting that Kyiv has not been consulted on key aspects. With Russia continuing its attacks and maintaining its maximalist demands, the prospect of a breakthrough in peace negotiations remains remote.