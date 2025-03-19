Bulgaria's Road Safety Efforts Contribute to EU's 3% Reduction in Fatalities

The European Commission has released preliminary data for road fatalities in 2024, revealing a slight 3% decrease in road deaths across the EU compared to the previous year, with approximately 19,800 lives lost. This represents 600 fewer fatalities than in 2023. Despite the improvement, road safety remains a significant concern, as many EU member states are not on track to meet the EU target of halving road deaths by 2030.

Several countries, including Bulgaria, Denmark, Lithuania, Poland, and Slovenia, have made notable strides in reducing road fatalities. Bulgaria, for instance, has seen a reduction of over 20% in fatalities since 2019, with its current rate standing at 74 deaths per million inhabitants, still high but reflecting positive progress. In comparison, countries such as Sweden and Denmark continue to lead the way in road safety, with fatalities as low as 20 and 24 per million, respectively. Romania, with 77 deaths per million, continues to struggle with road safety issues.

Although Bulgaria is improving, it still faces challenges, with rural roads accounting for more than half of all fatalities in the EU. Vulnerable road users, including pedestrians, cyclists, and motorcyclists, are disproportionately affected, particularly in urban areas where they represent nearly 70% of deaths. The majority of road fatalities involve men, with older and younger age groups also being highly vulnerable.

In response to these challenges, the EU has introduced various initiatives to improve road safety. In March 2023, the European Commission presented a series of proposals aimed at enhancing road safety, including stricter driving license requirements and better cross-border enforcement of road traffic laws. Further proposals to tighten roadworthiness standards for vehicles are also expected, targeting the reduction of dangerous vehicles on the road. The Commission's long-term goal is to achieve zero road fatalities by 2050, as outlined in the EU's Road Safety Policy Framework for 2021-2030.

While a 3% reduction in fatalities is a positive step, the overall pace of progress remains insufficient to meet the EU's ambitious targets. In particular, the need to protect vulnerable road users and improve safety on high-risk roads like those in rural areas is critical. The EU remains committed to its Vision Zero initiative, which aims to eliminate road fatalities entirely.