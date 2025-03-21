Bulgarian Companies Expand Participation in European Defense Projects

Politics » DEFENSE | March 19, 2025, Wednesday // 08:28
The evolving international security landscape and rising defense expenditures are creating new opportunities for Bulgaria’s defense industry, which must take full advantage of them, according to Minister of Economy and Industry Petar Dilov. One such opportunity is the European Defense Fund (EDF), which provides annual grant funding of approximately 1 billion euros for research, product development, and technological innovations in defense. The program encourages EU member states to collaborate and invest more in strengthening their defense capabilities.

Speaking at the National Information Day dedicated to the EDF’s 2025 Work Program, Minister Dilov highlighted the growing participation of Bulgarian companies, including small and medium-sized enterprises. Since the Fund's inception in 2021, 19 projects involving Bulgarian companies have secured grant funding, which, according to the minister, demonstrates their capacity for innovation, technological advancement, and competitiveness.

The event, organized by the Ministry of Economy and Industry, brought together representatives from the Directorate-General for Defense Industry and Space of the European Commission, state institutions, businesses, NGOs, industry associations, and academic circles. The discussion focused on Bulgaria’s potential role within European defense initiatives and the country’s expanding participation in EDF-funded projects.

In 2024, Bulgarian companies and organizations recorded their highest level of engagement with the EDF to date. The results of project evaluations are expected in early May. Meanwhile, in mid-February, the European Commission opened 33 new calls for project proposals under the EDF’s 2025 budget, amounting to over 1 billion euros in funding.

