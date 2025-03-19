Heavy Snowfall Affects Petrohan, Shipka, and Rhodope Passes

Winter has returned to Northern Bulgaria, bringing snowfall and a sudden drop in temperatures. Snow has covered the Balkan Mountains, with significant accumulation in mountain passes such as Petrohan, Shipka, Rozhen, Prevala, and Pamporovo. Authorities are actively clearing the roads, but challenging weather conditions persist.

At Petrohan Pass, approximately 5 cm of snow has fallen, with four snowplows working to clear and sand the roads. The temperature at the highest point of the pass dropped to -7°C at midday, with strong winds and dense fog further complicating travel. The ban on heavy goods vehicles over 12 tons remains in place, while all other drivers must be prepared for winter conditions. Throughout the night, 29 machines operated across the Montana region to ensure road safety.

Shipka Pass remains open to traffic, but the combination of strong winds, freezing temperatures, and fog is making driving difficult. Snow-clearing teams are working continuously, clearing the road every 30 minutes to maintain safe passage. The snow cover has reached about 6 cm, and while no incidents have been reported, authorities urge caution and winter-equipped vehicles.

In Smolyan, higher-altitude areas received about 5 cm of fresh snow, and temperatures in the afternoon dropped to -6°C. Snow continued to accumulate, especially in the Pamporovo region, where 15 machines are deployed to clear and sand the roads. Unlike other mountain passes, Rozhen, Prevala, and Pamporovo remain open and accessible even for vehicles over 12 tons.

However, the sudden winter weather caused some disruptions. Regional Governor of Smolyan, Adrian Petrov, reported that several vehicles became stuck on Prevala Pass due to premature tire changes from winter to summer. Additionally, a fallen tree briefly blocked the road between Smolyan and the village of Smilyan, but it was quickly cleared. Authorities advise drivers to remain cautious as winter conditions persist in the mountains.