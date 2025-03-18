Putin Demands Halt to U.S. Arms Supplies for Ukraine Truce?

Russian President Vladimir Putin has made the cessation of Western military aid to Ukraine a key condition for agreeing to a ceasefire, with a particular focus on halting U.S. arms supplies, Bloomberg reported, citing sources in Moscow.

According to these reports, Putin sees stopping all Western weapons deliveries as an ideal outcome but considers suspending U.S. assistance as a minimum requirement. The Kremlin insists this halt would be temporary, claiming that military aid to Ukraine could resume after a peace deal is signed—one in which Ukraine would agree to restrictions on its military capabilities.

Putin reportedly conveyed this demand during a recent visit to Moscow by Steve Witkoff, U.S. President Donald Trump's Special Envoy to the Middle East. During their discussions, the Russian leader emphasized that the condition was essential for any ceasefire agreement. The Kremlin has also confirmed that Putin is scheduled to speak with Trump later on March 18 to further discuss the proposal.

Ukraine and its European allies remain skeptical of Russia's conditions. A European official, speaking anonymously, warned that agreeing to suspend arms supplies during a truce could give Moscow the opportunity to rearm while denying Ukraine the ability to do the same. The European Union has no intention of pausing military support for Kyiv and is actively looking for ways to strengthen its assistance amid uncertainty over continued U.S. involvement.

Trump has not approved any new U.S. military aid packages for Ukraine since taking office, and his administration has signaled reluctance to maintain long-term U.S. support. However, the ongoing shipments to Ukraine are still covered by presidential drawdown authority (PDA) packages authorized under former President Joe Biden, making the U.S. Ukraine’s leading military donor.

Earlier this month, Washington temporarily halted arms deliveries to Ukraine but resumed them after Kyiv agreed to a 30-day ceasefire proposal during talks in Jeddah on March 11. Putin has since stated that Moscow would only accept such a truce if Ukraine stops receiving foreign military aid and halts recruitment and training of its forces.

Western officials fear that Russia’s demands could set the stage for renewed aggression, as they do not include any restrictions on Russian military operations. Meanwhile, Trump has reiterated that he is determined to broker an agreement to end the war, with the White House suggesting that a peace deal could be within reach.