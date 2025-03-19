Chilly Mornings, Clear Skies: March 19 Weather Across Bulgaria

Society » ENVIRONMENT | March 18, 2025, Tuesday // 17:03
Bulgaria: Chilly Mornings, Clear Skies: March 19 Weather Across Bulgaria

On Wednesday, Bulgaria will experience mostly sunny weather, accompanied by a moderate north-northwesterly wind. Morning temperatures will range between minus 6°C and minus 1°C, with Sofia recording a low of minus 3°C. Daytime highs will vary between 5°C and 10°C, reaching around 7°C in the capital.

Along the Black Sea coast, conditions will also be predominantly sunny. Winds from the north-northwest will remain moderate, while maximum temperatures are expected to be between 8°C and 9°C.

In the mountains, clear skies will dominate the day, though morning fog may occur. A moderate to strong north-northwesterly wind will persist. At an altitude of 1,200 meters, temperatures will reach minus 2°C, while at 2,000 meters, they will drop to minus 6°C.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: weather, Bulgaria, temperatures

