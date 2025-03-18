Food Chain Boycott in Bulgaria Concludes After Partial Victory

The Initiative Committee for the Boycott of Retail Chains in Bulgaria has announced the end of its protests. In a statement, the committee highlighted that the Ministry of Agriculture and Food's proposed "Draft Law on the Supply Chain of Agricultural Products and Food" addressed some of their demands for state intervention in regulating food prices. The committee considers the five boycotts a partial victory for both consumers and food producers.

Throughout the course of the protests, the boycotts had varying impacts on food chain sales. The first boycott resulted in a 30% drop in turnover, while the second caused a decline of less than 3%. However, the last two boycotts saw an increase in turnover, with reported gains of 2 million and 4 million leva (1 million and 2 million euros), respectively.

Here is what the organizers said in a press release:

"Supermarket boycotts in Bulgaria are coming to an end—for now.

A month after the first large-scale boycott of retail chains on February 13, organizers from six civil society organizations and public figures announced they would suspend their protests. The decision follows the introduction of the 'Law on the Supply Chain of Agricultural Products and Food' by the Ministry of Agriculture, which aims to regulate 22 essential food products and impose a cap on markups throughout the supply chain.

Organizers view this legislative move as a partial victory, arguing that the significant drop in trade turnover—nearly 30% during the initial boycott—demonstrated both the severity of food price inflation and the power of civic action. They also emphasize that similar state regulations on food prices already exist in countries like Croatia, Greece, France, and Hungary. One of the organizations backing the boycotts, Maya Manolova’s Stand Up.BG, had previously proposed a bill advocating for markup limits on basic food items.

A key provision in the proposed law mandates that at least 50% of these regulated food products in large retail chains must be of Bulgarian origin, with markups on them not exceeding 20%. However, civil society groups argue that the legislation still allows for a substantial 74% price increase from producers to consumers, benefiting intermediaries in the supply chain. They are pushing for further reductions in markups to minimize price inflation.

Under the proposed framework, farmers will not be allowed to sell below production costs and can add a maximum 10% markup, processors can charge up to 20%, wholesalers up to 10%, and retailers with a turnover below 20 million leva up to 20%.

'This is not a war against retail chains but a fight against unfair trade practices that amount to commercial extortion,' said boycott organizer Velizar Enchev. He added that the goal is to make the significant price discounts introduced during the boycotts a permanent fixture rather than a temporary marketing strategy.

The organizers also reiterated their demand for foreign supermarket chains operating in Bulgaria to align their prices for essential food products with those in their German and Austrian branches, where the same goods are often sold at lower prices."