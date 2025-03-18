Israel Vows Stronger Action Against Hamas Amid Rising Tensions

World | March 18, 2025, Tuesday // 13:48
Israel has intensified its military actions against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, following the group's refusal to release Israeli hostages and its rejection of all diplomatic proposals, including those from US Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz have directed the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to launch widespread airstrikes targeting Hamas positions across Gaza. The goal is to meet the war objectives outlined by the political leadership, including securing the release of all hostages, both living and deceased.

The Israeli government has vowed to continue escalating military operations, promising to act with increasing strength against Hamas. This latest offensive follows an operational plan that was presented by the IDF and approved by political leaders. The IDF confirmed the ongoing strikes, stating on X (formerly Twitter) that they are targeting Hamas terror cells in line with instructions from the political echelon.

Netanyahu reaffirmed the government's stance, emphasizing that Israel's military actions are focused on weakening Hamas's capabilities in Gaza. Meanwhile, reports from journalist Emily Schrader highlighted further developments, including claims from Saudi sources that an Iranian intelligence ship, Zagros, was sunk by US forces at the same time as the IDF's extensive strikes. Schrader also reported the end of a Gaza ceasefire, with Reuters noting the movement of ballistic missiles at IRGC bases in Iran, and additional reports of US strikes eliminating senior IRGC members in Yemen.

