The Bulgarian Institute for Road Safety has raised serious questions regarding the Hemus highway construction, specifically about the claims of illegal activities made by various ministers in the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works (MRDPW). The public statements of these ministers, as well as some Members of Parliament, have asserted that construction was carried out without proper permits, in violation of the Spatial Planning Act (SPA).

In 2021, Minister Violeta Komitova was the first to publicly claim that the Hemus highway's construction had proceeded without approved investment projects or construction permits, which, according to the law, constitutes illegal construction. Komitova stated that inspections revealed activities such as excavations, embankments, and roadbeds being performed on sections 4 and 5 of the highway, which is a first-category construction. Furthermore, she mentioned that these activities were carried out on state, municipal, and private land, where expropriation had not been finalized. Komitova even held a press conference in September 2021 to address the situation, and subsequent statements by Vladislav Kalinov, the then-director of Directorate for National Construction Control (DNSK), confirmed that protocols had been issued for the illegal construction. In response, the Regional DNSK-Lovech director was dismissed for his role in the matter.

Following Komitova, Minister Grozdan Karadjov continued to support these claims. Under his tenure, DNSK launched penal proceedings in December 2021 and January 2022. Administrative violation notices were served to Automagistrali EAD and the construction companies working on sections 4 and 5 of the highway. In June 2022, DNSK issued 11 penal decrees for illegal construction on these sections, although these sanctions were later appealed and annulled by the court.

Minister Ivan Shishkov took the issue further, publicly insisting that a substantial portion of sections 4 and 5 had been illegally constructed. Shishkov stated that between 20-25% of Lot 4, along with parts of Lot 5, was built illegally. He argued that legal measures needed to be found to address this issue, emphasizing the urgency of legalizing the construction to prevent further delays. Shishkov even proposed legal changes under two options: tolerance and full legalization. However, this approach met with opposition from Andrey Tsekov, who took office as the next minister. Tsekov halted Shishkov's efforts, citing concerns that such actions could lead to serious consequences and open a "Pandora's box."

The topic of illegal construction on the Hemus highway became increasingly controversial under Minister Tsekov, who, after assuming office, gradually shifted away from addressing the issue. Tsekov himself raised the question during the pre-election period in May 2024, asking why illegal construction had begun under the previous GERB administration. Despite this, the issue has largely faded from public discourse, with the subject becoming taboo under Minister Violeta Koritarova's leadership.

This ongoing confusion, combined with conflicting statements and actions from various ministers, has led the Institute for Road Safety to demand clarity. The public is left questioning whether these allegations of illegal construction were based on fact or if they were politically motivated. The situation continues to evolve, with the public and the stakeholders involved eager for resolution.

Source: Analysis by the the Highway Safety Institute