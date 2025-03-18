Trump Had to 'Push' Zelensky to Make the 'Right' Decisions During Oval Office Scandal

Donald Trump commented on his tense discussion with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during their meeting in the Oval Office on February 28. Speaking to journalists on March 17, Trump stated that the U.S. had to push Ukraine to make the right decisions, acknowledging the complexity of the situation. He also emphasized his ongoing efforts to secure a peace agreement and ceasefire in the conflict. Trump expressed his belief that Ukraine is now on the right path and reiterated the importance of halting the war to save lives.

Trump admits the Oval Office attack on Zelensky was planned.



TRUMP: "We had to make Ukraine do the right thing. It wasn’t a simple situation. You saw a little scene in the Oval Office, but I think now they’re doing the right things, and we’re trying to reach a peace deal,… pic.twitter.com/m34TLezs04 — Devana ???????? (@DevanaUkraine) March 17, 2025

Regarding the U.S. decision to pause arms and intelligence supplies to Ukraine, Trump downplayed any impact on Ukrainian forces, particularly in the Russian Kursk Oblast, where Ukraine had reportedly faced significant challenges. He denied that his actions led to any negative consequences for Ukraine’s military, claiming that the move was understood and appreciated. Trump clarified that his involvement was driven by humanitarian concerns, noting that many people were suffering and dying due to the ongoing war.

Trump’s remarks came after a heated exchange between him, Zelensky, and Vice President JD Vance, which resulted in the Ukrainian leader leaving the White House earlier than scheduled. Trump later criticized Zelensky for not being ready for peace and accused him of disrespecting the United States. However, despite the diplomatic tensions, European leaders continued their support for Ukraine.

On the same day, Trump made further claims about his role in preventing the encirclement of Ukrainian soldiers in Kursk Oblast. He repeated an unsubstantiated assertion that Ukrainian troops had been surrounded by Russian forces and credited his intervention for saving them. Ukraine, however, denied any encirclement, though it did confirm a retreat from Sudzha as part of a broader Russian counteroffensive. Trump’s comments about saving the soldiers, however, lacked specific details or evidence to back up his claims.

The U.S. president also indicated that discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin were imminent, with a focus on a potential peace deal. Trump revealed that significant parts of a final agreement had already been settled, although he acknowledged much work remained. He further revealed that the U.S. had proposed a 30-day ceasefire during talks in Saudi Arabia on March 11, which Ukraine had accepted. In response, the U.S. resumed military and intelligence support for Ukraine, signaling a shift in American policy. However, the Russian president’s demands for guarantees on Ukrainian military activities during the ceasefire have raised concerns about potential setbacks.