Bulgarian Restaurateurs to Protest 20% VAT Hike with Road Blockades

Society | March 18, 2025, Tuesday // 11:55
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Restaurateurs to Protest 20% VAT Hike with Road Blockades

A national protest has been organized by various restaurant associations in Bulgaria against the government's decision to reintroduce a 20% VAT rate for the industry. The protest is scheduled to begin tomorrow, with more than 30 regional cities set to participate, according to the Bulgarian Hotel and Restaurant Association (BHRA), the Association of Restaurants in Bulgaria (ARB), and the Bulgarian Association of Restaurants (BAR).

As part of the protest, restaurateurs will block major roads and busy intersections across the country to express their dissatisfaction with the lack of communication with the government regarding the VAT increase. The restaurant industry argues that the 20% VAT hike will lead to business bankruptcies, an expansion of the gray economy, and the failure to achieve projected state budget revenues.

The restaurant sector also points out that Bulgaria is the only EU country that promotes tourism without offering a reduced VAT rate for the restaurant industry. Additionally, the sector has been pressing government representatives for a meeting to discuss proposals to improve collection rates and present their arguments for maintaining the 9% VAT rate.

To intensify their protest, restaurant and hotel businesses have announced another initiative, called "9 minutes of darkness for 9 percent VAT." This involves turning off lights and music in establishments at 9:00 p.m. for nine minutes under the slogan "Politicians, preserve Bulgarian tourism!" The action will continue daily until the National Assembly votes on Budget 2025.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: protest, Bulgaria, restaurant

Related Articles:

Bulgaria's Road Safety Efforts Contribute to EU's 3% Reduction in Fatalities

The European Commission has released preliminary data for road fatalities in 2024, revealing a slight 3% decrease in road deaths across the EU compared to the previous year

World » EU | March 19, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

Bulgaria Sees Record Influx of Non-EU Workers, but Labor Shortages Persist

Bulgaria has seen a record influx of workers from non-EU countries in recent years, yet the demand for labor in various industries remains unmet

Business » Industry | March 19, 2025, Wednesday // 08:14

Chilly Mornings, Clear Skies: March 19 Weather Across Bulgaria

On Wednesday, Bulgaria will experience mostly sunny weather, accompanied by a moderate north-northwesterly wind

Society » Environment | March 18, 2025, Tuesday // 17:03

Heavy Snowfall Affects Petrohan, Shipka, and Rhodope Passes

Winter has returned to Northern Bulgaria, bringing snowfall and a sudden drop in temperatures

Society » Environment | March 18, 2025, Tuesday // 16:31

Food Chain Boycott in Bulgaria Concludes After Partial Victory

The Initiative Committee for the Boycott of Retail Chains in Bulgaria has announced the end of its protests

Business | March 18, 2025, Tuesday // 16:01

Bulgaria Among EU Countries with Lowest Job Vacancy Rate in Late 2024

In the fourth quarter of 2024, Bulgaria was one of the three EU countries with the lowest job vacancy rate

Business | March 18, 2025, Tuesday // 15:26
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Chilly Mornings, Clear Skies: March 19 Weather Across Bulgaria

On Wednesday, Bulgaria will experience mostly sunny weather, accompanied by a moderate north-northwesterly wind

Society » Environment | March 18, 2025, Tuesday // 17:03

Heavy Snowfall Affects Petrohan, Shipka, and Rhodope Passes

Winter has returned to Northern Bulgaria, bringing snowfall and a sudden drop in temperatures

Society » Environment | March 18, 2025, Tuesday // 16:31

Conflicting Claims Surround Hemus Highway Construction: Who's Responsible?

The Bulgarian Institute for Road Safety has raised serious questions regarding the Hemus highway construction, specifically about the claims of illegal activities made by various ministers

Society | March 18, 2025, Tuesday // 13:14

Over 100 Bulgarians Donate Blood for Injured Kocani Victims

The 14 victims from the fire in Kocani who were transported for treatment in Bulgaria remain in serious condition

Society » Health | March 18, 2025, Tuesday // 09:38

Evanna Lynch to Attend Aniventure Comic Con 2025 in Bulgaria

Evanna Lynch, the beloved actress who portrayed Luna Lovegood in the "Harry Potter" film series, will be a special guest at Aniventure Comic Con 2025

Society | March 18, 2025, Tuesday // 08:51

March 18 Weather in Bulgaria: Rain, Snow, and a Temperature Drop

On March 18, 2025, Bulgaria will experience a notable weather shift

Society » Environment | March 17, 2025, Monday // 17:53
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria