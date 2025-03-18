Bulgarian Restaurateurs to Protest 20% VAT Hike with Road Blockades

A national protest has been organized by various restaurant associations in Bulgaria against the government's decision to reintroduce a 20% VAT rate for the industry. The protest is scheduled to begin tomorrow, with more than 30 regional cities set to participate, according to the Bulgarian Hotel and Restaurant Association (BHRA), the Association of Restaurants in Bulgaria (ARB), and the Bulgarian Association of Restaurants (BAR).

As part of the protest, restaurateurs will block major roads and busy intersections across the country to express their dissatisfaction with the lack of communication with the government regarding the VAT increase. The restaurant industry argues that the 20% VAT hike will lead to business bankruptcies, an expansion of the gray economy, and the failure to achieve projected state budget revenues.

The restaurant sector also points out that Bulgaria is the only EU country that promotes tourism without offering a reduced VAT rate for the restaurant industry. Additionally, the sector has been pressing government representatives for a meeting to discuss proposals to improve collection rates and present their arguments for maintaining the 9% VAT rate.

To intensify their protest, restaurant and hotel businesses have announced another initiative, called "9 minutes of darkness for 9 percent VAT." This involves turning off lights and music in establishments at 9:00 p.m. for nine minutes under the slogan "Politicians, preserve Bulgarian tourism!" The action will continue daily until the National Assembly votes on Budget 2025.