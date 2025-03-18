President Radev: Bulgaria Ready to Transport Additional Victims from Kocani for Medical Care

Politics | March 18, 2025, Tuesday // 11:46
Bulgaria: President Radev: Bulgaria Ready to Transport Additional Victims from Kocani for Medical Care

Bulgaria has expressed its readiness to assist in the recovery efforts of the victims of the tragic fire in Kocani, North Macedonia, by offering medical treatment to 10 more individuals. President Rumen Radev confirmed that Bulgaria is prepared to airlift these victims to receive specialized care in the country’s hospitals. He emphasized that both Bulgaria and North Macedonia share the sorrow of losing innocent lives and the hope for the swift recovery of the injured.

President Radev, along with Vice President Iliana Iotova, visited the Embassy of the Republic of North Macedonia to sign the book of condolences. The embassy is hosting the book until Friday in memory of those who lost their lives in the fire. During his visit, President Radev expressed gratitude towards Bulgarian medical teams and military personnel for their swift response in providing medical assistance and safely transporting the injured.

Bulgaria stands ready to continue offering support, awaiting a decision from North Macedonia on whether additional assistance is needed. The "Spartan" plane and medical teams are prepared to act swiftly, should the Macedonian authorities request help for the remaining victims. President Radev also pointed out that this tragedy highlights the importance of mutual assistance between the two countries, stressing the need for continued cooperation not only in times of crisis but also in pursuit of their shared European future.

President Radev reiterated the shared pain and hope for recovery, emphasizing that such tragic events bring people together to help each other. The potential airlift of ten more victims will depend on North Macedonia’s assessment of the situation, with the necessary preparations in place to ensure timely assistance.

