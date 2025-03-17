Bulgaria Sees Record Influx of Non-EU Workers, but Labor Shortages Persist

Bulgaria has seen a record influx of workers from non-EU countries in recent years, yet the demand for labor in various industries remains unmet. Since the start of the year, 4,202 third-country nationals have been registered for seasonal employment alone, already making up 40% of all seasonal workers recorded for the entire year of 2024. This information was provided by Minister of Social Affairs Borislav Gutsanov in response to a parliamentary inquiry.

Over the past six years, more than 108,000 foreign nationals from 65 different countries have arrived in Bulgaria for work. In 2024 alone, a total of 34,720 non-EU workers were employed under one of the nine existing admission regimes. The most commonly used scheme was the single residence and work permit, which grants access to the labor market for three years. A total of 13,131 workers benefited from this permit.

The second most popular arrangement was the simplified procedure for seasonal employment, allowing stays of up to 90 days. In 2024, this route was used by 10,403 foreign workers.

Among the nationalities represented, the largest group came from Uzbekistan, with 10,514 workers arriving between 2019 and 2024. They predominantly work in seasonal jobs, construction, and the processing industry.

Turkish workers made up the second-largest group, totaling 10,441 people. They primarily arrived as seconded specialists, engineers, and middle-technical personnel, working mostly in construction and seasonal roles.