Repeated Attacks in Sofia: Man with Mental Health Issues Continues to Threaten Residents

Crime | March 18, 2025, Tuesday // 09:45
Bulgaria: Repeated Attacks in Sofia: Man with Mental Health Issues Continues to Threaten Residents

Residents of Sofia's Oborishte district have expressed concerns over repeated attacks by a man with mental health issues, according to Nova. Witnesses report that the man is periodically taken to a psychiatric hospital but is soon released, only for new incidents to occur. Police have acknowledged the situation, stating that they have taken action multiple times but have no further legal means to intervene.

One of the victims recounted a recent attack on Saturday while she was out with her husband, child, and friends near the National Palace of Culture. She explained that her daughter was playing in the grass when the man suddenly approached. Noticing his erratic behavior, she called her child back. The man then discarded his backpack and hat, spoke incoherently to a group of teenagers, and then turned his attention to her family. He pulled out crosses, recited prayers, and accused her of being possessed by the devil and transferring dark energy to her child.

Believing that her tattoos may have triggered his reaction, she and her family quickly gathered their belongings and attempted to leave, but the man followed them. Her child became frightened, prompting her to run while carrying the child. Meanwhile, the men in the group intervened to stop the attacker, but he continued making threats.

Although she did not initially file a police report, she attempted to do so a few days later. At her local police station, she was advised to report the incident directly to the Oborishte district authorities. While officers did not explicitly discourage her from filing a complaint, they implied that little could be done, as the man suffers from mental illness and can only be detained for 24 hours.

According to police records, the same individual was involved in eight reported cases last year, was detained three times, and was forcibly hospitalized once. Posts on social media platforms, including Facebook, have surfaced, warning residents about his behavior and potential dangers.

