Trump Weighs Recognizing Crimea as Russian in Push for Peace Deal

US President Donald Trump is reportedly considering recognizing Crimea as Russian territory as part of a potential peace deal to end the war. According to Semafor, citing two senior officials, the administration is exploring various options, including an appeal to the United Nations to formalize such recognition. However, no formal decision has been made, and Trump continues to push for a ceasefire agreement between Ukraine and Russia.

US National Security Council spokesman Brian Hughes denied any commitments on Crimea, emphasizing that the administration would not negotiate through the media. He highlighted progress in ceasefire talks, crediting Trump’s leadership for bringing the sides closer to an agreement. Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Advisor Michael Waltz have both suggested that Ukraine may have to make territorial concessions in exchange for security guarantees.

Trump has also stated that significant progress has been made in peace negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Writing on Truth Social, he claimed that many elements of a final agreement had been agreed upon, although key aspects remained unresolved. Trump estimated that 2,500 soldiers from both sides were being killed each week, though he did not cite a source for this figure. He announced a scheduled call with Putin on March 18, following what he described as "good and productive discussions" on March 13. The Kremlin has reportedly sent additional signals to Trump through US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff.

Tensions between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky have also surfaced. Trump confirmed that a tense exchange during Zelensky’s visit to the Oval Office was part of an effort to pressure Ukraine into accepting a peace deal. Speaking to reporters, he argued that the US had to ensure Ukraine was making the right decisions, insisting that a ceasefire was the priority.

When asked about the temporary halt in US arms and intelligence support for Ukraine, Trump downplayed any negative impact, stating that the pause had "no consequences" for Ukraine’s military operations. He claimed the move was intended to prevent further loss of life, portraying his involvement as an effort to address the humanitarian toll of the conflict.

The fallout from Trump's meeting with Zelensky continues, with reports indicating that the Ukrainian leader left the White House ahead of schedule following their dispute. Trump later accused Zelensky of showing disrespect to the US and being "not ready for peace." European and EU leaders, in contrast, have reaffirmed their support for Ukraine. In an interview with Fox News, Zelensky rejected claims that Ukraine had acted inappropriately, emphasizing the country's position in the ongoing negotiations.

