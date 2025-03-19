Over 100 Bulgarians Donate Blood for Injured Kocani Victims

Bulgaria: Over 100 Bulgarians Donate Blood for Injured Kocani Victims

The 14 victims from the fire in Kocani who were transported for treatment in Bulgaria remain in serious condition. They have suffered severe burns and inhalation injuries from hot gases, which have caused significant complications. Eight of them are being treated at Pirogov Hospital in Sofia, while others are receiving medical care in Plovdiv and Varna. Their condition continues to require intensive medical attention, including blood transfusions.

In response, a blood donation campaign has been launched by Pirogov Hospital in collaboration with the Bulgarian Red Cross (BRC) and the National Center for Transfusion Hematology. A special tent has been set up in the hospital’s parking lot, where doctors and volunteers are welcoming donors. The need for blood donations remains high, especially for the victims at Pirogov.

Within just three hours of the campaign's launch, nearly 100 people donated blood—94 at the BRC tent and over 20 at the National Center for Blood Transfusion. Volunteers from the Bulgarian Red Cross noted that many of the donors were students. However, not everyone who wishes to donate is eligible, as donors must be healthy, between the ages of 18 and 64, without chronic illnesses, and not taking daily medication.

The blood donation drive will continue throughout the week, running from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Due to the cold weather, those willing to donate can also do so inside the hospital, on the second floor. The campaign aims to ensure that all victims receive the necessary medical support, including those being treated outside of Sofia.

Meanwhile, North Macedonia's Minister of Health, Arben Taravari, is expected to arrive in Bulgaria to visit the victims and assess their condition firsthand. His visit underscores the severity of the situation and the importance of ongoing medical assistance for the injured.

