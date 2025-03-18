Israel Resumes Strikes on Gaza, Killing Hundreds as Ceasefire Collapses

Israel launched a series of intense airstrikes across Gaza on Tuesday, marking the most severe escalation since a ceasefire took effect in January. The attacks targeted multiple areas, including Gaza City in the north, central regions like Deir el-Balah, and southern cities such as Khan Younis and Rafah. Palestinian health officials reported that at least 342 people had been killed, including many children, as strikes hit residential buildings, makeshift shelters, and schools where displaced families had sought refuge.

Gaza’s Health Ministry said hospitals were overwhelmed with casualties, with emergency teams retrieving bodies from the rubble. Tareq Abu Azzoum, reporting from Deir el-Balah, said newborns, women, and the elderly were among the victims. Witnesses described the bombardment as relentless, with drones and fighter jets circling overhead throughout the night. Residents recalled the terror of waking to the sound of explosions, as ambulances rushed between destroyed buildings.

The strikes came as Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered military action in response to what he described as Hamas’ refusal to release captives or extend the ceasefire. “Israel will now act with increasing military strength against Hamas,” his office stated. Israeli Minister of Defense Israel Katz warned that the “gates of hell” would open if hostages were not released. The military confirmed on Telegram that it was conducting “extensive strikes on terror targets” in Gaza.

Hamas, which governs Gaza, accused Israel of unilaterally abandoning the ceasefire agreement that had been in place since January 19. It called on people across Arab and Islamic nations to protest, while the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group accused Israel of deliberately sabotaging efforts to negotiate a lasting truce. The Government Media Office in Gaza condemned the attacks as “brutal massacres” and claimed they demonstrated Israel’s intent to continue what it described as genocide against civilians.

The renewed hostilities come amid growing political pressure on Netanyahu. His government has faced weeks of internal unrest, with far-right ministers, including Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, pushing for a return to full-scale war. Protesters, including families of hostages still held in Gaza, have accused Netanyahu of prolonging the war for political survival. Monday’s decision to remove Ronen Bar, the head of Israel’s domestic intelligence agency, further fueled tensions. Netanyahu cited “a growing distrust” as the reason for his dismissal.

Ceasefire negotiations, which aimed to secure the release of around 60 remaining Israeli captives in exchange for an extended truce, have stalled. Hamas previously released several dozen hostages in return for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners, but talks collapsed after Netanyahu’s government refused to move forward with the second phase of the agreement. The White House confirmed that President Donald Trump had been briefed on the latest military actions.

Israeli media analysts have suggested that the escalation was planned in advance, with a senior Israeli official stating that 2025 would be a “year of war.” Over the weekend, U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff hinted that recent American strikes on Houthi rebels in Yemen should serve as a warning to Hamas about delays in ceasefire negotiations. The decision to resume attacks was reportedly finalized last week when the Israeli military presented its latest offensive plans to Netanyahu.

Israel’s military campaign in Gaza has already left much of the enclave in ruins, with homes, schools, and hospitals reduced to rubble. Since the war began 18 months ago, more than 48,000 Palestinians have been killed, according to local health authorities. Despite Tuesday’s massive assault, Israeli officials have not formally declared an end to the ceasefire, but signs indicate that fighting will continue.