March 18 Weather in Bulgaria: Rain, Snow, and a Temperature Drop

Society » ENVIRONMENT | March 17, 2025, Monday // 17:53
Bulgaria: March 18 Weather in Bulgaria: Rain, Snow, and a Temperature Drop @Pexels

On March 18, 2025, Bulgaria will experience a notable weather shift, with a cold snap brought on by strengthening winds overnight. Rainfall is expected across the country, which will turn into snow in northern regions. While the wind will ease during the day, it will remain moderate. Cloudy conditions will prevail, particularly in the western part of the country and the Rhodope Mountains, where snow is anticipated.

In the southeastern regions and the Upper Thracian Lowland, rain and wet snow are likely. The cold front will lead to lower temperatures, with minimums ranging from minus 2°C to 3°C. Maximum temperatures will be between 2°C and 7°C. By the evening, the precipitation will subside, and in most areas, it will cease. As the night progresses, the clouds will break, and skies will clear.

Wednesday, March 19, is forecast to be mostly sunny, with further easing of the wind. Winds will shift to a north-northwest direction and remain light across most of the country. The pleasant weather will continue into Thursday and Friday, with plenty of sunshine expected.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: weather, Bulgaria, temperatures

Related Articles:

Evanna Lynch to Attend Aniventure Comic Con 2025 in Bulgaria

Evanna Lynch, the beloved actress who portrayed Luna Lovegood in the "Harry Potter" film series, will be a special guest at Aniventure Comic Con 2025

Society | March 18, 2025, Tuesday // 23:00

Bulgaria’s Economic Growth Outpaces Expectations, Inflation to Determine Eurozone Path

In the fourth quarter of 2024, Bulgaria's economy showed a stronger performance than anticipated

Business » Finance | March 18, 2025, Tuesday // 23:00

Restaurants in Bulgaria to Go Dark for 9 Minutes in Fight for Lower VAT

Restaurant and hotel industry representatives in Bulgaria are escalating their protests against the planned increase in VAT for the sector,

Business | March 17, 2025, Monday // 15:29

Bulgaria to Raise Vignette and Toll Fees from April 1

The Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works has proposed an increase in vignette and toll fees

Society | March 17, 2025, Monday // 15:17

Costa Rica Seizes 50 Kg of Cocaine Destined for Bulgaria

Costa Rican authorities have intercepted 50 kg of cocaine, which was destined for a port in Bulgaria

Crime | March 17, 2025, Monday // 15:00

Bulgaria's Inflation Climbs to 4% in February, Marking Highest Annual Rise Since December

In February, Bulgaria's annual inflation rate rose to 4%, up from 3.8% in January

Business » Finance | March 17, 2025, Monday // 12:37
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

Snow, Rain, and Cold Winds to Impact Bulgaria on Monday and Rest of the Week

Cold weather is expected to persist in Bulgaria at the start of the week, with temperatures continuing to drop

Society » Environment | March 16, 2025, Sunday // 13:46

Bulgaria's Beekeepers Face Declining Honey Production Amid Rising Hive Numbers

The number of beehives in Bulgaria is on the rise, yet honey production has seen a decline

Society » Environment | March 15, 2025, Saturday // 09:35

Unseasonably Warm Weekend Ahead for Bulgaria, Followed by Rain

On Saturday, March 15, Bulgaria will experience unseasonably warm weather for March, with moderate to strong south-southwesterly winds.

Society » Environment | March 14, 2025, Friday // 17:19

From Spring to Winter: Bulgaria Faces 20-Degree Temperature Plunge Next Week

Bulgaria is set to experience a drastic temperature drop in the coming days, with a difference of more than 20 degrees between Saturday and Tuesday

Society » Environment | March 14, 2025, Friday // 10:00

March 14 Forecast: Sunny with Rain in Northwest Bulgaria

On March 14, Bulgaria will experience mostly sunny weather, with occasional cloud cover

Society » Environment | March 13, 2025, Thursday // 17:18

Cloudy and Windy Thursday Across Bulgaria, Rain Expected in the Southwest

On Thursday, Bulgaria will experience predominantly cloudy weather, with rain expected in the southwestern regions and the mountainous areas

Society » Environment | March 12, 2025, Wednesday // 17:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria