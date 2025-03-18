March 18 Weather in Bulgaria: Rain, Snow, and a Temperature Drop

On March 18, 2025, Bulgaria will experience a notable weather shift, with a cold snap brought on by strengthening winds overnight. Rainfall is expected across the country, which will turn into snow in northern regions. While the wind will ease during the day, it will remain moderate. Cloudy conditions will prevail, particularly in the western part of the country and the Rhodope Mountains, where snow is anticipated.

In the southeastern regions and the Upper Thracian Lowland, rain and wet snow are likely. The cold front will lead to lower temperatures, with minimums ranging from minus 2°C to 3°C. Maximum temperatures will be between 2°C and 7°C. By the evening, the precipitation will subside, and in most areas, it will cease. As the night progresses, the clouds will break, and skies will clear.

Wednesday, March 19, is forecast to be mostly sunny, with further easing of the wind. Winds will shift to a north-northwest direction and remain light across most of the country. The pleasant weather will continue into Thursday and Friday, with plenty of sunshine expected.