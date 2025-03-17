Bulgaria Strengthens Fire Safety and Social Education After Recent Tragedies

The Bulgarian Ministry of Education and Science is launching an initiative to train teachers to lead discussions with students on critical social issues following the tragic incident in Kocani, North Macedonia. Minister Krasimir Valchev emphasized the importance of enhancing the school’s educational role, particularly concerning topics such as drug use and the safety of children when out in the evening. Teachers will be encouraged to engage in thematic discussions with both students and parents. The curriculum will also be adapted to reinforce these educational objectives. The aim is to create internal boundaries and awareness in students, addressing sensitive topics in the school environment while ensuring parents remain vigilant about their children's whereabouts after school hours.

In a related effort to promote safety, the fire department has begun conducting inspections of nearly 260 sites across Bulgaria, including nightclubs, to ensure compliance with fire safety regulations. Chief Commissioner Alexander Dzhartov explained that these inspections are part of ongoing efforts to prevent potential hazards, especially in high-risk venues. The inspections are part of a routine, but the department is also focusing on specific venues that pose higher risks. The department aims to ensure that evacuation routes are clear and free of flammable materials, as well as that these locations meet all safety standards.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Atanas Zafirov has called for a complete ban on vapes in Bulgaria, citing concerns about their low control and potential dangers. Zafirov stated that he is "categorical" in seeking a complete ban on these devices, pointing to their negative impact, as evidenced by recent tragic incidents in the country and neighboring North Macedonia. His remarks came during the opening of a three-day seminar in Pamporovo, organized by the Central Commission for Combating Antisocial Behavior of Minors and Juveniles. The seminar brings together over 200 representatives of local commissions focused on preventing antisocial behavior in minors, emphasizing the need for stronger action and preventative measures in this area.