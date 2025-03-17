Bulgaria to Raise Vignette and Toll Fees from April 1
The Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works has proposed an increase in vignette and toll fees, set to take effect from April 1. The changes, outlined in an amendment to the tariff currently open for public discussion, are expected to generate over 1 billion leva in revenue for the state budget. The deadline for submitting opinions on the proposal is two weeks, allowing enough time for the new rates to be implemented as planned.
If approved, vignette prices will rise as follows: weekend vignettes will increase from 9 to 10 leva (4 to 5 euros), weekly from 13 to 15 leva, monthly from 27 to 30 leva, quarterly from 48 to 54 leva, and annual vignettes from 87 to 97 leva.
Toll fees for Euro 4 and Euro 5 trucks will also see an increase. For highway travel, the rate will be 0.11 and 0.12 leva per kilometer, respectively. On first-class roads, the fees will rise to 0.07 and 0.08 leva per kilometer, while second-class roads will have rates of 0.04 and 0.05 leva per kilometer. The increase will be implemented in two stages: an initial 10% hike from April 1, followed by another 10% rise on September 1.
According to the explanatory memorandum accompanying the proposal, vignette fees were reduced in 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic crisis, while increases in toll fees were postponed. The planned adjustments aim to restore revenue levels to support road infrastructure development.
The projected annual revenue from vignettes and tolls is expected to reach 1.077 billion leva. The phased tariff increase applies to vignette fees, toll fees, compensatory fees, and maximum fees, ensuring a steady rise in funds available for the maintenance and expansion of the national road network. The government emphasizes that these measures will secure the necessary financing for infrastructure improvements without placing additional pressure on the state budget.
