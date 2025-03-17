Bulgaria to Cap Markups and Regulate Prices of Essential Goods

The Bulgarian government is introducing new regulations aimed at controlling the prices of 22 essential goods by setting a ceiling on markups and implementing stricter rules for promotions in stores. These measures are part of a draft law on the agri-food chain, which was presented by the Ministry of Agriculture and Food. The proposed regulations also include penalties for non-compliance.

Before taking effect, the Council of Ministers will first determine which 22 products will be subject to the price controls. The restrictions are planned as temporary crisis measures and will remain in force for one year.

Agriculture Minister stated that the government has a responsibility to protect consumers while ensuring a balanced environment for both producers and retailers. He emphasized that the state is not acting against businesses but is instead seeking to create better conditions for all parties involved in the food supply chain.

Additionally, large retail chains operating more than 10 stores will be required to ensure that at least 50% of the food products they sell are sourced from Bulgarian producers. This is another key measure outlined in the draft law, aimed at supporting local production and ensuring market stability.