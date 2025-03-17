US Intelligence Head Reaffirms Trump's Commitment to Combating Islamist Terrorism

US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard reaffirmed President Donald Trump's strong commitment to tackling the threat posed by Islamist terrorism, which she described as a persistent danger to the American people. In an interview with ANI, Gabbard pointed out that this issue also affects nations like India, Bangladesh, Syria, Israel, and various Middle Eastern countries. She noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is equally concerned about the threat, and both leaders are working together to address and counter this danger.

Regarding the ongoing terror attacks on India from Pakistan, Gabbard emphasized that the Trump administration has been consistent in its stance against Islamist terrorism, which continues to impact people globally. She highlighted how the threat remains a top priority for both the US and India, with both countries collaborating to address and neutralize it.

When questioned about the alleged involvement of deep-state assets in regime change activities in India, Gabbard referred to an incident involving US intelligence professionals. She revealed that, for a prolonged period, some individuals in the intelligence community used an official chat network for inappropriate, sexually explicit discussions, which she described as highly unprofessional. This behavior, she stressed, violated the professionalism expected from government employees and undermined public trust in intelligence agencies.

Gabbard expressed her determination to ensure that the US intelligence community remains focused on its core mission: securing the nation, uncovering the truth, and providing accurate intelligence to inform President Trump's decisions. She stressed that distractions, such as inappropriate behavior or the politicization of intelligence, must be eliminated to maintain the integrity of the intelligence community and the trust placed in it by the American public.

In February, President Trump had criticized the allocation of US funds to various foreign initiatives, including USD 21 million for voter turnout in India, labeling it a "kickback scheme." He also questioned the funding for strengthening the political landscape in Bangladesh and biodiversity projects in Nepal.