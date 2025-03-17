Costa Rica Seizes 50 Kg of Cocaine Destined for Bulgaria

Crime | March 17, 2025, Monday // 15:00
Costa Rica Seizes 50 Kg of Cocaine Destined for Bulgaria

Costa Rican authorities have intercepted 50 kg of cocaine, which was destined for a port in Bulgaria, as announced by the country's Ministry of Security. The drugs were discovered in a container carrying scrap metal at the Caribbean port of Moin. Hidden inside two metal cylinders, the cocaine was uncovered using a scanner.

The operation, part of Costa Rica's broader anti-drug strategy, resulted in a significant blow to drug trafficking. Security Minister Mario Zamora called the seizure a major success in the fight against illegal drug trade. It took authorities several hours to cut open the cylinders, which contained 25 packages of cocaine each.

This operation was a part of the ongoing "Operation Sovereignty," which began in 2023. As part of the initiative, Costa Rica increased its police presence and installed scanners in key ports to address the rising illegal export of drugs to Europe.

