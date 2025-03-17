Romania Joins 'Coalition of the Willing' to Support Ukraine, But Rules Out Sending Troops

Romania has joined the so-called "coalition of the willing" in support of Ukraine, but it has made it clear that it will not send military forces to the country. Cristian Diaconescu, the Romanian president’s advisor on defense and national security, emphasized that the role of Romania within the coalition goes beyond simply deploying troops. He explained that while Romania will contribute to Ukraine's security and stability, it will not send soldiers, focusing instead on other forms of support, such as its regional center for cooperation.

Romania’s commitment to supporting Ukraine remains strong despite upcoming presidential elections. Diaconescu reassured that regardless of the election outcome, Romania’s responsibilities to the security of Ukraine and the eastern European flank will continue. The country has participated in all high-level meetings of the coalition, collaborating with countries like New Zealand, Australia, Iceland, and EU and NATO members.

The advisor pointed out that Romania’s contribution will be essential to establishing security guarantees for Ukraine. Although Romania will not send military troops, it is actively involved in regional cooperation and enhancing the military capabilities of European nations.

Romania, which shares the longest land border with Ukraine, has been a steady supporter of Ukraine’s security and stability. The country’s involvement in the coalition is part of a broader international effort to assist Ukraine without committing military forces. Meanwhile, Romania’s interim president, Ilie Bolojan, reiterated the country’s ongoing support for Ukraine, expressing a desire for a lasting and just peace, and confirming Romania’s commitment to assisting with the peacekeeping force initiative.

At the same time, a plan for a peacekeeping mission of over 10,000 soldiers has been discussed, with countries like Britain and France taking a leading role in the deployment. The peacekeeping mission is part of a larger effort involving more than 35 nations that aim to provide Ukraine with weapons, intelligence, and logistical support. This mission is expected to act as a deterrent to further aggression from Russia if a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine is achieved.

In contrast, Bulgaria’s stance on sending troops remains uncertain, with most politicians previously stating opposition to such an action. However, Bulgaria’s parliament recently adopted a declaration that did not rule out the possibility of sending peacekeeping forces if required, although the declaration refrained from condemning Russia as an aggressor.

As the peacekeeping discussions progress, Romania’s focus remains on supporting Ukraine in non-military ways while contributing to regional security efforts.