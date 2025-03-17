Romania Joins 'Coalition of the Willing' to Support Ukraine, But Rules Out Sending Troops

World » UKRAINE | March 17, 2025, Monday // 14:36
Bulgaria: Romania Joins 'Coalition of the Willing' to Support Ukraine, But Rules Out Sending Troops

Romania has joined the so-called "coalition of the willing" in support of Ukraine, but it has made it clear that it will not send military forces to the country. Cristian Diaconescu, the Romanian president’s advisor on defense and national security, emphasized that the role of Romania within the coalition goes beyond simply deploying troops. He explained that while Romania will contribute to Ukraine's security and stability, it will not send soldiers, focusing instead on other forms of support, such as its regional center for cooperation.

Romania’s commitment to supporting Ukraine remains strong despite upcoming presidential elections. Diaconescu reassured that regardless of the election outcome, Romania’s responsibilities to the security of Ukraine and the eastern European flank will continue. The country has participated in all high-level meetings of the coalition, collaborating with countries like New Zealand, Australia, Iceland, and EU and NATO members.

The advisor pointed out that Romania’s contribution will be essential to establishing security guarantees for Ukraine. Although Romania will not send military troops, it is actively involved in regional cooperation and enhancing the military capabilities of European nations.

Romania, which shares the longest land border with Ukraine, has been a steady supporter of Ukraine’s security and stability. The country’s involvement in the coalition is part of a broader international effort to assist Ukraine without committing military forces. Meanwhile, Romania’s interim president, Ilie Bolojan, reiterated the country’s ongoing support for Ukraine, expressing a desire for a lasting and just peace, and confirming Romania’s commitment to assisting with the peacekeeping force initiative.

At the same time, a plan for a peacekeeping mission of over 10,000 soldiers has been discussed, with countries like Britain and France taking a leading role in the deployment. The peacekeeping mission is part of a larger effort involving more than 35 nations that aim to provide Ukraine with weapons, intelligence, and logistical support. This mission is expected to act as a deterrent to further aggression from Russia if a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine is achieved.

In contrast, Bulgaria’s stance on sending troops remains uncertain, with most politicians previously stating opposition to such an action. However, Bulgaria’s parliament recently adopted a declaration that did not rule out the possibility of sending peacekeeping forces if required, although the declaration refrained from condemning Russia as an aggressor.

As the peacekeeping discussions progress, Romania’s focus remains on supporting Ukraine in non-military ways while contributing to regional security efforts.

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Romania, Ukraine, coalition, troops

Related Articles:

Third €3.5 Billion Tranche Approved by EU for Ukraine’s Reconstruction Efforts

The European Union will provide Ukraine with nearly €3.5 billion as part of the third tranche of non-repayable grants and loans

World » EU | March 17, 2025, Monday // 13:00

Ukrainian Forces Retreat from Sudzha as Defence Minister Rejects Encirclement Claims

Ukraine's Defence Minister, Rustem Umierov, addressed claims of Ukrainian servicemen being surrounded in Russia's Kursk Oblast

World » Ukraine | March 17, 2025, Monday // 09:23

Russia Signals Conditions for Peace in Ukraine as Trump Plans Putin Call

U.S. President Donald Trump announced that he will hold a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, March 18

World » Ukraine | March 17, 2025, Monday // 08:50

Trump Confesses: 24-Hour Ukraine War Promise Was Just a Joke!

US President Donald Trump clarified on Friday that he was being "a little bit sarcastic" when he repeatedly claimed during his 2024 campaign that he could end the Russia-Ukraine war in just 24 hours

World » Ukraine | March 16, 2025, Sunday // 09:24

Rutte: NATO Must Normalize Relations with Russia After War

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has stated that relations with Russia should eventually be restored after the war in Ukraine comes to an end

World » Russia | March 14, 2025, Friday // 16:53

Ceasefire Talks Continue as Trump Appeals to Putin Over Encircled Ukrainian Troops

U.S. President Donald Trump stated that his administration held "productive discussions" with Russian President Vladimir Putin, expressing optimism that the war in Ukraine could come to an end

World » Ukraine | March 14, 2025, Friday // 16:49
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

Ukrainian Forces Retreat from Sudzha as Defence Minister Rejects Encirclement Claims

Ukraine's Defence Minister, Rustem Umierov, addressed claims of Ukrainian servicemen being surrounded in Russia's Kursk Oblast

World » Ukraine | March 17, 2025, Monday // 09:23

Russia Signals Conditions for Peace in Ukraine as Trump Plans Putin Call

U.S. President Donald Trump announced that he will hold a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, March 18

World » Ukraine | March 17, 2025, Monday // 08:50

Trump Confesses: 24-Hour Ukraine War Promise Was Just a Joke!

US President Donald Trump clarified on Friday that he was being "a little bit sarcastic" when he repeatedly claimed during his 2024 campaign that he could end the Russia-Ukraine war in just 24 hours

World » Ukraine | March 16, 2025, Sunday // 09:24

Ukraine Denies Russian Claims of 'Encirclement' in Kursk Oblast

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has rejected claims that Ukrainian units are encircled in Russia's Kursk Oblast, which were made by both Russian President Vladimir Putin

World » Ukraine | March 14, 2025, Friday // 19:27

Ceasefire Talks Continue as Trump Appeals to Putin Over Encircled Ukrainian Troops

U.S. President Donald Trump stated that his administration held "productive discussions" with Russian President Vladimir Putin, expressing optimism that the war in Ukraine could come to an end

World » Ukraine | March 14, 2025, Friday // 16:49

Kremlin Forces US Envoy Keith Kellogg Out of Peace Talks, Citing Pro-Ukraine Stance

US President Donald Trump's special envoy for Russia-Ukraine peace talks, Keith Kellogg, has been excluded from high-level negotiations aimed at resolving the Ukraine conflict

World » Ukraine | March 14, 2025, Friday // 11:04
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria