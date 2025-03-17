Third €3.5 Billion Tranche Approved by EU for Ukraine’s Reconstruction Efforts

The European Union will provide Ukraine with nearly €3.5 billion as part of the third tranche of non-repayable grants and loans, following approval by the Council of the EU on March 17. This disbursement brings the total amount of funds Ukraine has received under the Ukraine Facility to nearly €20 billion since the program's launch in early 2024.

The payment is part of the EU’s broader initiative to support Ukraine's macro-financial stability, reconstruction, and modernization. The funds are intended to help Ukraine’s recovery efforts, including its ongoing reforms in various sectors. The EU confirmed that Ukraine met the required conditions outlined in its Ukraine Plan, which includes a series of reforms to align the country’s systems with European standards.

Ukraine has implemented 13 key reforms to qualify for the third tranche, including steps to promote the use of renewable energy, enhance the independence of its energy regulator, and simplify cross-border procedures. Other significant measures include a new strategy for the development of agriculture and rural areas, as well as efforts to clear anti-personnel mines from agricultural land. Additionally, Ukraine continues to work on compiling a list of strategic raw materials vital for its recovery.

The Ukraine Facility, approved by the EU in February 2024, is designed to offer substantial financial aid to Ukraine over a four-year period. The program includes €33 billion in loans and €17 billion in grants, aimed at bolstering the country’s economy and supporting its EU integration process. This latest funding installment is a testament to Ukraine's progress in fulfilling the conditions laid out in the roadmap for its recovery and modernization.