Third €3.5 Billion Tranche Approved by EU for Ukraine’s Reconstruction Efforts

World » EU | March 17, 2025, Monday // 13:00
Bulgaria: Third €3.5 Billion Tranche Approved by EU for Ukraine’s Reconstruction Efforts

The European Union will provide Ukraine with nearly €3.5 billion as part of the third tranche of non-repayable grants and loans, following approval by the Council of the EU on March 17. This disbursement brings the total amount of funds Ukraine has received under the Ukraine Facility to nearly €20 billion since the program's launch in early 2024.

The payment is part of the EU’s broader initiative to support Ukraine's macro-financial stability, reconstruction, and modernization. The funds are intended to help Ukraine’s recovery efforts, including its ongoing reforms in various sectors. The EU confirmed that Ukraine met the required conditions outlined in its Ukraine Plan, which includes a series of reforms to align the country’s systems with European standards.

Ukraine has implemented 13 key reforms to qualify for the third tranche, including steps to promote the use of renewable energy, enhance the independence of its energy regulator, and simplify cross-border procedures. Other significant measures include a new strategy for the development of agriculture and rural areas, as well as efforts to clear anti-personnel mines from agricultural land. Additionally, Ukraine continues to work on compiling a list of strategic raw materials vital for its recovery.

The Ukraine Facility, approved by the EU in February 2024, is designed to offer substantial financial aid to Ukraine over a four-year period. The program includes €33 billion in loans and €17 billion in grants, aimed at bolstering the country’s economy and supporting its EU integration process. This latest funding installment is a testament to Ukraine's progress in fulfilling the conditions laid out in the roadmap for its recovery and modernization.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: EU, Ukraine, loans

Related Articles:

Romania Joins 'Coalition of the Willing' to Support Ukraine, But Rules Out Sending Troops

Romania has joined the so-called "coalition of the willing" in support of Ukraine, but it has made it clear that it will not send military forces to the country.

World » Ukraine | March 17, 2025, Monday // 14:36

Ukrainian Forces Retreat from Sudzha as Defence Minister Rejects Encirclement Claims

Ukraine's Defence Minister, Rustem Umierov, addressed claims of Ukrainian servicemen being surrounded in Russia's Kursk Oblast

World » Ukraine | March 17, 2025, Monday // 09:23

Russia Signals Conditions for Peace in Ukraine as Trump Plans Putin Call

U.S. President Donald Trump announced that he will hold a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, March 18

World » Ukraine | March 17, 2025, Monday // 08:50

EU Court Cracks Down on Hidden Loan Fees, Affecting Bulgaria

In a ruling on February 13, 2025, the EU Court of Justice (CJEU) addressed the issue of transparency in consumer loans, emphasizing that banks must provide clear, complete

Business » Finance | March 17, 2025, Monday // 07:16

Viktor Orban’s EU Demands: Excluding Ukraine and Defending Hungarian Interests

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban outlined a series of demands directed at the European Union on March 15, which included the controversial request to exclude Ukraine from the EU’s membership process

World » EU | March 16, 2025, Sunday // 11:29

Tens of Thousands Protest in Hungary Against Orban's Rule

Tens of thousands of Hungarians gathered in Budapest for a rally protesting Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s government

World » EU | March 16, 2025, Sunday // 10:07
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

Viktor Orban’s EU Demands: Excluding Ukraine and Defending Hungarian Interests

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban outlined a series of demands directed at the European Union on March 15, which included the controversial request to exclude Ukraine from the EU’s membership process

World » EU | March 16, 2025, Sunday // 11:29

Tens of Thousands Protest in Hungary Against Orban's Rule

Tens of thousands of Hungarians gathered in Budapest for a rally protesting Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s government

World » EU | March 16, 2025, Sunday // 10:07

Bulgarian Entrepreneur Charged with Fraudulent EU Subsidy Claim

The European Public Prosecutor’s Office in Sofia has charged a Bulgarian entrepreneur with subsidy fraud after he allegedly used forged documents to unlawfully obtain 54,000 euros

World » EU | March 14, 2025, Friday // 15:02

Eurogroup Encourages Bulgaria’s 2026 Eurozone Ambitions

The Eurogroup has expressed its support for Bulgaria’s efforts to adopt the euro, encouraging the country to continue working toward meeting the necessary criteria

World » EU | March 13, 2025, Thursday // 16:40

New Corruption Scandal in the European Parliament: Huawei at the Center of Allegations

Belgian federal police conducted a series of raids across Belgium, including the regions of Wallonia and Flanders, as well as in Portugal, as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged corruption within the European Parliament

World » EU | March 13, 2025, Thursday // 15:02

Bulgaria to Host New AI Factory as Part of Europe’s Innovation Push

Europe is expanding its artificial intelligence infrastructure with the addition of six new AI factories aimed at boosting innovation and technological leadership

World » EU | March 13, 2025, Thursday // 12:25
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria