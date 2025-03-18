Bulgaria's Inflation Climbs to 4% in February, Marking Highest Annual Rise Since December

In February, Bulgaria's annual inflation rate rose to 4%, up from 3.8% in January, marking the highest level since December 2023. On a monthly basis, the inflation index increased by 0.6%, a rise compared to January’s 2% increase, according to data from the National Statistical Institute.

The average annual inflation for the period from March 2024 to February 2025, compared to the same period the previous year, stands at 2.5%. From the start of 2025, inflation has risen by 2.6% when compared to December 2024.

On a monthly scale, the prices for bread, dairy products, and certain vegetables have gone up, while meat products have seen a decline in prices. Alcohol, cigarettes, cultural events, and services related to personal grooming are also becoming more expensive. Notably, the communications sector and rent have experienced significant price increases, alongside a rise in parking costs. Fuel prices continue their upward trend.

The small consumer basket, which reflects essential goods and services, saw a monthly increase of 0.6%, primarily driven by higher food prices. Year-over-year, the small consumer basket prices have increased by 3.7%.

In terms of the harmonized index used for EU-wide inflation calculations, the monthly change was 0.4% after a growth of 1.8% in January, with the annual inflation reaching 3.9%. Over the last three years, inflation, measured in this way, stands at 22.3%, and 32.9% over the past five years.

For the Bulgarian-specific inflation index, which tracks the same goods and services but with different weightings, inflation is similarly trending upward. The accumulated inflation for the last three years is 24.7%, and for the past five years, it is 37.1%.